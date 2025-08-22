Cavaliers' Lonzo Ball experiment could be over before it actually begins

Lonzo Ball is a prototypical two-way big guard, offering high-IQ playmaking, defensive versatility and worthwhile shooting. Joining the Cleveland Cavaliers, he instantly became a key rotation contributor and the presumed bench unit leader.

Before Lonzo has ever suited up for the wine and gold, public expectations have been high for his potential impact. Cleveland is coming off a painful postseason end, and Lonzo is taking the spot of Sixth Man of the Year finalist Ty Jerome as the Cavs chose to move on from the breakout guard this offseason.

Adding a reliable secondary playmaker and floor general has obvious benefits for the Cavs' offense, and it serves as injury insurance for Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Combining Ball's two-way impact wth 3-and-D wings like Sam Merrill and De'Andre Hunter off the bench, the Cavaliers have one of the depth charts with the highest potential across the league.

All of that could be derailed quickly, though, if Ball's time in Cleveland comes to an end much sooner than any could expect. Last season, Ball signed a two-year, $20 million extension with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the summertime trade for Isaac Okoro. The Cavs have Ball for the full new contract, but the same reasons that have kept Lonzo from experience playoff basketball yet in his career could be the same cause of an early Cavs exit.

Cleveland cannot afford to hold onto an injured Lonzo Ball

There is no reason to expect or assume Lonzo cannot stay healthy with the Cavaliers. He is entering a new situation with ample time to recover and condition his body, and his new role will limit his minutes and usage to an extent he has never experienced in his career.

Still, that does not change the fact Ball has been injury prone since his arrival to the league in 2017 with the Los Angeles Lakers. A two-year hiatus that included multiple knee surgeries and a lengthy recovery process has become a hovering dark cloud over Lonzo's perception across the NBA. Shortly after his return to Bulls basketball, he was sidelined again with a sprained wrist, further adding to his controversial track record.

If Lonzo faces another devastating injury with the Cavaliers, the front office may determine it's best to cut ties before it negatively impacts the team's postseason hopes. With a team-friendly $10 million salary next season, the Cavs can pivot from Lonzo Ball by the trade deadline to prioritize health and reliability. Despite Ball's injury woes, his on-court abilities are enough for other teams to take a risk once he recovers at his current price tag.

A healthy Lonzo provides a team with a willing, intelligent passer and one of the best backcourt rebounders in the Association. Those talents only complement his high-value defense as a 6-foot-6 guard with impressive strength and well-timed blocks. Those traits drove the Cavs to target him in trade talks, but those same traits could be the selling point for Cleveland to trade him if he cannot stay healthy enough to assimilate to his new role.

Undoubtedly, both Lonzo Ball and the Cleveland Cavaliers should and will hope that the relationship bears good fruit. On paper, Ball is the ideal solution to Cleveland's backcourt setbacks. He bolsters the depth, can lead an offense when Garland rests and gives perimeter defense the team has needed for years. Sadly, injuries are a reality of the league and could end his Cavs tenure before it ever really starts.