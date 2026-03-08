James Harden’s honeymoon phase with the Cavaliers comes to an abrupt end

The Cleveland Cavaliers shockingly traded Darius Garland for James Harden before the deadline, and the early signs were fantastic. Harden was unlocking Jarrett Allen and helped the Cavs win eight of his first nine games with the franchise. It included wins over the Nuggets, Knicks, and Pistons, but Sunday’s matinee felt like a playoff preview against the Celtics. In the marquee game, Harden again no-showed to end his honeymoon phase with Cavaliers fans.

The future Hall of Famer was getting plenty of online hate for well-documented problems. Harden’s defense was problematic as he struggled to make shots and impact winning. The 36-year-old puts up monster numbers, but always fails in the playoffs. Fans hoped things would be different in Cleveland. Sadly, it looks like much of the same.

Harden is one of the best shot creators in the world. He makes every big man better and can absolutely get buckets against any defense. The Beard always tricks his team into thinking they’ve got a shot before failing miserably in the playoffs. Winning a championship is difficult, and Cavs fans should be even more worried after Sunday’s dud.

James Harden’s nightmare against the Celtics ends honeymoon phase with Cavaliers

Harden always provides a boost and makes his team look like a legit threat, but things change in the playoffs. His team hasn’t reached the conference finals since 2018 and has only reached the NBA Finals in 2012 when he was a sixth man for the Thunder. Several playoff duds from Harden are behind those facts.

Harden finished with 19 points, ten assists, and four rebounds against the Celtics. He made just six of his 16 field goal attempts and missed three of seven free throws. The Cavs were outscored by ten in Harden’s 37 minutes in another head-scratching performance.

It had fans going off on him for the many failures of his career.

Look, I love the Cavs, they’re my team and will always be my team. But some of you that thought that James Harden of all people made the Cavs the favorites in the East were delusional and always were.



Saying that is nothing but homer-ism. — Michael Markoch (@mcmarkoch) March 8, 2026

Cleveland Cavaliers will never see a championship again especially now that they have Harden — R👑 (@damzpsd) March 8, 2026

I see Harden is 3-11 from the field. A preview for @cavs fans on what to expect come playoff time. pic.twitter.com/ofy4etlw0C — Andrew R (@kidcue) March 8, 2026

Cleveland fell behind early and looked completely out of the game after a ten-point second quarter. Harden couldn’t get the Cavs on track, and it had fans questioning everything.

The Cavaliers made a second-half comeback, but couldn’t overcome the nightmare start. Harden deserves plenty of blame for this loss. His defense was a problem, and he struggled to hit shots on the elevated stage.

Cavaliers fans should be terrified of what is to come. The Harden life cycle is often rough on a franchise, and he has already started laying the groundwork for his inevitable exit. The Rockets, Nets, 76ers, and Clippers have all taken a step backward following his departure. Cleveland wants to keep Donovan Mitchell and can’t afford to slip. They need to hope Harden overcomes his playoff demons and finally helps his team win a ring.

Sunday’s disappointing afternoon stole some of the hope. The Cavaliers didn’t have Jarrett Allen and did make a second-half comeback, but it wasn’t enough. They need more from Harden in the playoffs, and history suggests he can’t deliver.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hitched their wagon to James Harden. His honeymoon phase with fans ended on Sunday, but it was only one loss. Can Harden finally have his superstar playoffs and get the Cavs to the NBA Finals? It seems unlikely after losing to the Celtics, but fans can still dream. Sadly, the hope will just make the inevitable pain Harden causes worse, but that is what makes fandom unique.