Cavaliers' James Harden experiment has potential his past failures lacked

The Cleveland Cavaliers are all-in. We know that. And although I questioned the James Harden addition when it happened (and still have questions about his viability in the playoffs), things have gone so well with Harden in the mix that it's fair to wonder whether things will, truly, really, seriously be different for Harden and the Cavaliers in the playoffs this time.

Two things are working in favor of Harden and the Cavs; firstly, this is the best team Harden has played on in a long time. While both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 Clippers teams were very good regular season teams, neither had a serious shot at postseason success and were dismissed in the first round. But these Cavaliers have two offensive stars, a top-five defender in the league, and an entire cast of

Secondly, the competition for this Cavs team is far, far worse than the competition Harden has dealt with in playoffs' past.

We talk a lot about Harden's playoff failures — and mostly for good measure. But it's important to note that Harden's past teams have lost to very good teams. It's not as though Harden's play in the postseason has caused his teams to lose series they should have won. Last year, the Clippers lost to the Nuggets. In 2023-24, the Clips fell to the Finals-bound Dallas Mavericks. The year prior, Philadelphia (which hasn't advanced past the second round without Harden) lost in the second round to the Boston Celtics.

Yes, Harden has come up short numerous times in the playoffs. But a potential path to the NBA Finals of Toronto, Detroit, and New York (which is very possible) doesn't even sniff the gauntlets that Harden has dealt with before.

James Harden has his best chance to shake off the narratives

The NBA is the ultimate "what have you done for me lately" league. If Harden and Donovan Mitchell lead this Cavaliers team to the NBA Finals (or even the conference finals, frankly) the narratives that surround both of them will lose some legitimacy.

Plus, it doesn't matter who a team beats en route to the NBA Finals. They can only beat whatever team is in front of them, and should never apologize for playing a team considered "lesser" competition.

There's also a big chance that in exactly two months, this article has aged incredibly poorly. But at the time being, it looks like the talent of the Cavaliers and the lack of elite teams in the Eastern Conference are setting this team up for its best chance at a deep playoff run. Not accomplishing that would be a nightmare. But Cavs fans shouldn't even think like that right now.