Cavaliers insider reveals why team cut ties with Ty Jerome and chose Lonzo Ball

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most expensive NBA franchises next season, and that inflated cap sheet forced the front office to make tough decisions when assembling the roster.

With Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley earning All-Star nods this past regular season, the Cavaliers were one of the most electric and successful teams throughout the first 82 games of the year. Mobley continued his success, winning Defensive Player of the Year and earning an All-NBA slot alongside Mitchell. With 64 wins and the best record in the conference, Cleveland looked like a promising favorite to challenge the reigning champion Boston Celtics.

Then, the Indiana Pacers killed that dream.

In five games, the Pacers dismantled a titan that looked unbeatable - the league's top offense and one of the best defenses throughout the regular season. All of that meant nothing as the Cavaliers led by 20 or more points four times in the series only to win a single game in five attempts. Tyrese Haliburton's endless playmaking and the tireless energy of Indiana exploited every weakness this Cavs roster tried to hide.

During the offseason, the Cavaliers had to fix it. The first major decision to address these fatal flaws was re-signing one of Cleveland's best surprises on defense, Sam Merrill. Merrill signed a four-year, $38 million contract to remain with the Cavs, making him the highest-paid 60th overall pick of all time. Shortly after the Merrill deal, the Cavaliers traded Isaac Okoro for Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball in a straight one-for-one swap.

Cleveland was going all-in on this core and wasting no time doing it. The big change came when Ty Jerome, a Sixth Man of the Year finalist, left the organization to join the Memphis Grizzlies for a deal with one fewer year and less money than Merrill's contract.

The Cavs chose Merrill and Ball over Jerome and Okoro. That choice divided the fanbase, especially those who were captivated by Jerome's heroic scoring and impossible shot making. Despite a horrendous series against the Pacers, many believed he could develop into a playoff performer.

As fans look for clarity finally received some as long-time Cavaliers reporter Terry Pluto explained the Cavaliers' logic, providing insight from sources close to the organization.

Why Lonzo over Jerome?

The biggest concern with Lonzo Ball's arrival to Cleveland is obvious: injury history. Pluto highlights that while Ball has had three knee surgeries, one including a ligament and cartilage transplant, that extended absence is not a major concern for the Cavaliers. Pluto's source confirmed Ball's knee was not an issue by the end of this past season, and his defense and ball handling were driving factors in the Cavs' pivot.

Defensively, the 6-foot-6 guard is respected as one of the elite perimeter defenders across the Association. Lonzo held opponents to a negative 2.9 percent drop-off in effective field goal percentage last season, ranking in the 89th percentile, per Cleaning the Glass. Despite years away from the hardwood with injury, Ball is an impressive defender, averaging 1.5 steals over his career and swatting away quite a few shots in his time.

Where Ball truly exceed Jerome is his ballhandling and playmaking. In the final minute of the Cavaliers' game two meltdown against the Pacers, Cleveland's guards failed to bring the ball past halfcourt once. Garland was sidelined with a sprained toe, and neither Jerome nor Max Strus could advance the ball into the halfcourt. That short stretch may be the most glaring weakness the Cavs needed to address, and Ball does that.

Pluto emphasizes the Cavaliers believe Ball can be a playoff factor if he stays healthy - IF he stays healthy. He notes that Jerome had a significant injury history prior to this season, missing all but two games in the 2023-24 season with a high ankle sprain and a lengthy injury history before that. In his breakout year, though, he played 70 games. With Garland and Craig Porter, Jr. filling the rest of the point guard minutes, the Cavs seem confident they can manage Ball's injury concerns for the postseason.

For Porter, the Cavaliers view him as another suitable ballhandler and offensive engine. Pluto writes that he is a fan of the undrafted rookie the Cavs signed two summers ago.

"[Kenny] Atkinson knows he should have used Porter more in the Indiana series. The Cavs believe Porter and Ball can bring more in the way of ball handling and defense than Jerome." Terry Pluto

The Cavs want to improve Porter's intensity and work ethic, suggesting he needs to be more devoted to being the first one into the gym and the last one to leave before he becomes a more constant player in the rotation. That direct critique of Porter could be the fuel to elevate the young guard's game. If what he showed in the 2023-24 season is anything to believe, then Porter could quickly prove himself.

Ultimately, the Cleveland Cavaliers entered this offseason with a clear vision in mind. The front office is constructing a team with a wealth of talent based on defensive intensity and offensive versatility. While Jerome's electric scoring and contagious attitude were a sight to see, the Cavs believe the do-it-all approach Lonzo and Porter can offer will make a bigger impact in another postseason run.