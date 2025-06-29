Cavaliers homecoming is the obvious answer to LeBron James’ problems

The Cleveland Cavaliers got closer to bringing LeBron James back after his agent Rich Paul made some surprising remarks about his client wanting to compete for championships. LeBron got a ring in LA, and the 41-year-old is nearing the end of his career. He opted in for $52.6 million this season, but if he wants a fifth ring, the easiest place to get it would be coming to the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

King James’ return seemed like fantasy until this morning but consider the facts. Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard are all recovering from torn Achilles and likely to miss the entire 2025-26 season. That leaves the Knicks and Cavs as the top healthy teams. Put LeBron next to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, and Cleveland is the unquestioned favorite in the East.

Is Kings James seriously considering leaving Luka Doncic and the Lakers? This could be a ploy to get LA to upgrade their roster or set the stage for a trade request. LeBron wanted to ensure he got paid. That is done, and things could quickly get interesting.

LeBron James could contend for a championship immediately with the Cavaliers

Paul’s full comments from the ESPN article about his client opting in are worth reading if you haven’t seen them.

"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive, and want what's best for him."

There are several ways fans can take those remarks, but when there is smoke. LeBron is clearly not happy with the Lakers roster and knows his career is winding down. The obvious trade destination would be in the Eastern Conference. There is a clear path to the NBA Finals in 2026 and no team is better suited to make it happen than the Cavs.

James won his hometown team their only championship in 2016. He could return for a second title a decade later. It would be the ultimate career capper and improve his GOAT resume.

Making this trade wouldn’t be easy. As Kevin O’Connor notes, the Cavaliers would have to trade Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen to make the math work. That is a lefty price to pay for one year of LeBron, but competing for a ring in 2026 and resetting around Mitchell and Mobley could make this worth it. Mobley is a special talent and this could be the Cavaliers chance to add pieces that fit around him long-term.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have to consider a trade if LeBron wants it. He has a no-trade clause and a massive salary, but it would be a homecoming that improves the franchise's shot at a second title. That is impossible to ignore and could be best for all involved. All James needs to do is push for a trade. Rich Paul made it seem like that could happen before the season begins. Will it? Stay tuned to find out.