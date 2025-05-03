Cavaliers can't afford to get ensnared in a LeBron James reunion fantasy

Since LeBron James became a Cleveland Cavalier in 2003, the success of the franchise has been directly linked to the kid from Akron.

When James left in 2010 for the Miami Heat, the Cavs endured four years of sitting at the bottom of the NBA standings. Even with an All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving leading the way, Cleveland never reached the palyoffs in that time. Upon his return, James led the Cavs to four consecutive Finals appearances with Irving and Kevin Love. With the 2016 NBA Finals victory in the history books, James' Cleveland reunion capped off an unforgettable basketball legacy in Ohio.

In 2018, James left for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavaliers had exhausted every attempt to continue winning with LeBron at the core, but after a failed Irving trade saga, the Cavs were destined for another rebuild. James won another ring with the Lakers in 2020, and now that Cleveland's rebuild has paid off to become a contender again, LeBron's LA tenure could be coming to an end.

Following a five-game loss in round one to the Minnesota Timberwolves, James and his newest superstar teammate, Luka Doncic, are headed for an early offseason. When asked about his looming $52.6 million player option this summer, James responded, "Just continuing to play, I don't know where I'm at. That's what that is. Not coming back to play here. Just playing period." Unsurprisingly, LeBron's comment opened the door to an endless stream of rumors that his days in Hollywood could be ending, but not by retirement.

Perhaps less surprising than the general rumors, the conversation surrounding James making a second comeback to Cleveland has surfaced. With the best team in the Eastern Conference, LeBron could join a complete, ready-to-win franchise this summer and finish his career where it began. The storybook ending every Clevelander hoped to see when James was drafted over 20 years ago could come true, but if the Cavaliers want to make the right choice, it won't happen.

LeBron James doesn't make sense for the Cavaliers anymore

From a purely financial standpoint, the Cavaliers cannot bring LeBron back. With four maximum contracts on the books, the Cavs will be a second-round team this summer and would have to perform salary cap gymnastics to have room for James.

To trade for James, Cleveland would first need to dump enough salary (roughly $10 million) in another trade to dip below the second apron. Otherwise, the Cavs have no avenue to match James' price tag because the second apron would restrict Cleveland from stacking salaries together. Additionally, a sign-and-trade would hard cap the Cavaliers and keep them from re-signing Ty Jerome or filling out the roster.

If the Cavaliers get to a point where they can make the trade, it would cost at least two of their current core players, most likely Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Thus, James would not join a ready-made contender. Instead, Cleveland would have to gut their roster to make room for the 6-foot-9 legend.

Before it's suggested, no. LeBron James, the all-time leading scorer in basketball history and 20-time All-NBA superstar, is not signing a one-year minimum contract to chase one final ring.

From a basketball perspective, adding LeBron is a mixed bag. While James has shown a willingness and ability to be an off-ball star next to Doncic, the Cavaliers are already stacked with All-Star talent. Unless the Cavs lost Garland and Allen en route to adding James, the Cavs' needs on the wing are not what James provides. The Cavaliers have employed Max Strus at the starting small forward position, trusting him to run around on the perimeter, jump into passing lanes and constantly move around on offense, looking for an open shot or quick cut to the rim. At 40 years old, James is not going to fit that role.

After winning 64 games in the regular season and steamrolling the Miami Heat in round one, the Cavaliers have no reason to shake up the roster. Cleveland has never reached the NBA Finals without LeBron at the helm. For the first time in franchise history, the Cleveland Cavaliers are capable of doing it without having to battle through Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls to do it. While the lore of LeBron James retiring after bringing the Cavs the 2026 NBA Finals trophy is picturesque, the Cavaliers are better off as they already are.