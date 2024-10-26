Cavaliers: Highlights and lowlights from home opener win over Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated J.B. Bickerstaff’s young Detroit Pistons in the home opener, improving to a 2-0 record. The team played with a controlled pace, having sharp ball movement and slicing up coverages. Six Cavs supplied double-digit scoring, but the defense took a half of play to tighten up.
Jarrett Allen was the high Cavalier in the first half with 12 digits on four of six attempts, plus three boards and two rebounds. He and Evan Mobley were like boogeymen when switched onto the ball.
The Wine and Gold led 65-55 at halftime. Then, they emerged from the break, putting the Pistons in foul trouble and punishing them from all three areas of the half-court.
The fourth quarter started with the hosts ahead by 13 points. Wade, Mobley and Allen combined for five of six attempts to close the game.
The Cavaliers won 113-101. They racked up 44 paint points, six via second chances, 14 on the break and 29 from the bench.
The sweetest play of the game was when Allen dove for a loose ball, flicked to it Donovan Mitchell, who made a behind-the-back pass from the top of the key to Darius Garland in the left corner for three points.
Let’s review the highlights and lowlights, starting with the former.
Cleveland's Highlights
Free-flowing attack
The hosts’ ball movement and dribble penetration exposed the three-point line and cutting avenues. The offense hummed and converted 53.5 percent of tries, had four double-digit scorers (Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Ty Jerome, Allen), and had only four turnovers through two quarters.
In the second half, Wade supplied multiple threes; Caris LeVert got the step on defenders, kept the ball moving and made two of four shots; and the rock plus off-ball players kept moving. Despite only making four of 14 second-half 3-point tries, some misses were good looks.
On top of that, the offense recored 28 assists and 12 giveaways.
Frontcourt impact
Screen rolls involving Allen were used often and successfully for baskets and trips to the line. Allen also was the team’s leader in getting to the line, making seven of eight attempts. Involving him in PnR is one of the most dependable options the offense has because he moves well without the ball and is lethal up close.
Evan Mobley followed up his dominating game in Toronto with solid work on offense and a wrecking ball effort on defense. He was used as a playmaker early, put in face-up sets on the perimeter, got loose on the break, made threes- off the catch and stepping into one- and blew up actions for the opponent.
Defensively, he was like a morning star, pulverizing a shield. He was the team's best at disrupting the Pistons’ pick-and-roll sets and cleaning up drive-bys in the open court. He also had multiple possessions matched up against guards, forcing misses from long and close range.
This version of Mobley will be a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year crown.
There were a couple of possessions where Tobias Harris’ strength bothered him while trying to score up close. It’s undeniable he’s gotten stronger but he isn’t as powerful as he needs to be. Watch out for when he does.
Positive bench production
Ty Jerome provided some good minutes. He was effective scoring inside the paint on pick-and-roll plays and once in transition. He was the top Cavalier for a spurt in the second quarter.
LeVert was the next-highest contributor off the bench with nine points on four of seven attempts.