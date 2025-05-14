Cavaliers only have one choice this offseason, but it's the hardest one

While injuries played a major role, the Cleveland Cavaliers have little to no excuse for another 4-1 loss in the second round of the Eastern Conference.

Entering the postseason with 64 wins, the Cavaliers looked ready to take over the conference and challenge the Boston Celtics' repeat championship bid. Following a brutal game five loss at home, the Cavs join the league's growing list of eliminated squads, a list that may soon include the Celtics, too.

Cleveland opened the playoffs with four games of great, unstoppable offense. Averaging 126 points per game, the Cavs put on an offensive clinic against the 10-seed Miami Heat who battled through the Play-In Tournament to reach the playoffs. Unfortunate injuries struck the Cavs again with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter missing time in the second round against the Pacers. Garland missed four total games and looked labored with a sprained toe even when he did play.

The Cavaliers could surely point to the reckless physicality of the Pacers and bad injury luck as reasons for allowing an embarrassing upset. Truthfully, though, the Cavaliers lost to themselves. Cleveland could not find the bottom of the net from three-point range for most of the series, shooting 29.4 percent over the five games. In game five, the Cavs only converted nine of their total 35 threes attempted. It was a brutal display of a team not prepared for the biggest stage yet.

With a long, embarrassing offseason laying ahead, the Cavaliers will face months of hard decisions and rumors swirling around the future of this young contender. The accolades and accomplishments of the regular season mean nothing now. Evan Mobley's Defensive Player of the Year is a highlight, but commentators will only look toward the rest of the team's defensive woes against Indy. Kenny Atkinson won Coach of the Year in his inaugural season, but Rick Carlisle proved he could use his players better and outsmart Atkinson's offensive schemes.

The same as last year, the Cavs will be met with plenty of earned criticism and many calls for sweeping changes yet again. Considering the Cavaliers' current roster and possible moves, there is one clear yet difficult choice the Cavs must make.

The Cavaliers need to stay patient with the core four

Last offseason, it seemed inevitable that one of the core four would be out the door, potentially two. Donovan Mitchell's looming free agency, Darius Garland's rumored trade interest and league-wide intrigue on a Jarrett Allen trade. Instead, the Cavs guaranteed a future with this core, signing each one to a maximum extension when available.

The Cavaliers will be in rumors again. Some fans and commentators have already suggested the Cavs should be a dark horse destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But, instead of chasing another star, Cleveland's best path forward is the same they chose last year - patience.

Each of the Cavs' 64 wins suggested they could be a real contender this postseason, and if healthy they likely could have been. Plainly, Cleveland's second-best player is 23 years old and not yet fully developed as an offensive threat. Mobley is one of the league's best defenders of this generation, but this was his first season as a legit offensive star. He earned his first All-Star nod and became the first Cavalier to win DPOY, but his talent is still developing.

Cleveland's realistic championship window is when Mobley takes another one or two strides forward physically and offensively. His shooting and handles have become strengths, but there is more room for him to grow. Instead of rushing into adding another star who would push Mobley into the shadows, the Cavs need to prioritize the "other guys". At the trade deadline, the acquisition of Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks gave the Cavaliers the long-awaited big 3-and-D wing needed to compete against rival contenders. With Hunter on the roster, the Cavs can continue to build around the core and find more veteran talent to fill in the gaps.

Most notably, the Cavaliers lack a reliable backup center behind Allen and Mobley. Both of the Cavs' starting big men win with finesse, not strength and physical dominance. Alongside re-signing Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill, adding a trustworthy backup big must be the Cavs' top priority, even if it requires parting ways with Isaac Okoro, Max Strus or Dean Wade. Cleveland proved this season that there is not much distance away from being a Finals contender already, but more work must be done. It starts with filling out the roster to amplify the stars as much as possible.

Unless a perfect, undeniable trade package appears in the Cavaliers' lap for Allen or Garland, Cleveland must choose patience over reactive moves. The core has proven they can get better, and the front office should continue this era of Cleveland Cavaliers basketball properly.