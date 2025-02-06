Cavaliers trade for De'Andre Hunter: Instant Reaction, Analysis

The Cleveland Cavaliers just declared to the league that they believe they are a true title contender.

If not -- if the Cavaliers are simply having a good start to the season, but they aren't confident in how they will perform in the postseason -- then they don't load up with a win-now player. But Koby Atlman and the front office clearly believe this is a Cavs team that can make noise in the playoffs and contend for a title.

Actions speak louder than words, and the Cavaliers took action on Trade Deadline Day, acquiring Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter for a package including Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two first-round swaps.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two swaps, sources tell ESPN.

After weeks of speculating that the Cavaliers were going to have a quiet Trade Deadline, making a minor move to add a third center or get out of the luxury tax, the Cavs pushed the chips in to add a real difference-maker. And while some thought that player could turn out to be Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets, the true area of need for the team was a wing defender.

De'Andre Hunter brings such a pedigree with him. The ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2019 -- and voted by coaches as the National Defensive Player of the Year -- entered the 2019 NBA Draft and was selected fourth overall, one pick ahead of Darius Garland.

Now the two can team up in Cleveland, putting Hunter in position to not only fill a defensive role but display his offensive growth. Early in his career he was seen as a major offensive question mark, but he has taken a major step forward this season. The six-year pro is averaging a career-best 19 points per game and is shooting 39.3 percent from deep on a whopping 6.7 attempts per game.

Hunter is 6'8" and strong through his core, so he is capable of defending smaller wings and larger forwards. He can capably start at the 3 for the Cavaliers, providing an upgrade on Max Strus in terms of size, but also play minutes at the 4 alongside Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen. Along with Dean Wade, the Cavaliers now have plenty of size and versatility to play different lineups in the playoffs.

Hunter is under contract for two more years after this one for a total of $48 million, so the Cavaliers project to be quite expensive moving forward. Yet at the same time, they have a cost-controlled starter as the salary cap rises. This was not an inexpensive trade, but it was a bet on this team being a true title contender -- and now they are even more readily equipped to go to battle in the playoffs.