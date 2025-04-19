Cleveland Cavaliers forgotten star set to change negative playoff narrative

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 regular season record, setting the second-best record in franchise history.

Following an unprecedented Play-In Tournament run, the Miami Heat became the first-ever 10th seed to reach the playoffs, scheduled to take on the Cavaliers in the first round. In three games played between the squads this season, the Cavs hold a 2-1 record, and as Miami approaches the postseason without star forward Jimmy Butler, Cleveland will be the favorite to win quick and advance to round two.

Cleveland has held homecourt advantage in the first round both of their most recent playoff debuts, but the Cavs have struggled in the first series. In 2023, Cleveland fell short in a disappointing five-game series to the New York Knicks, being eliminated on their homecourt. The following year, the Cavaliers were nearly upset again, coming back from an 18-point deficit at halftime in game seven against the Orlando Magic.

Despite significant advantages, one Cavaliers star is playing for more than a series victory. After two postseasons being underrated and outperformed, Cleveland's forgotten fourth star must alter his playoffs narrative.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's iron man

Since opening night, Jarrett Allen has been on a mission with the Cavaliers this season. The Cavs' starting center has faced much criticism since Cleveland returned to playoff contention, struggling to keep up with the physicality other big men used against him.

Following the upset against the Knicks, Allen was mocked for his overly-honest commentary, admitting that the Cavs were not prepared for the intensity and pressure of the playoffs. As the Cavaliers battled against the Magic, Allen was again tested physically, being pushed and shoved by Orlando's oversized lineup. By the time the Cavs survived the first round, Allen was sidelined with a serious rib injury for the entirety of the second round.

Despite his medical concerns, onlookers blamed the Cavaliers' defeat on Allen, who some believed should have received an injection to play through the pain. Entering the 2024-25 season, eyes were on Allen to show tenacity and endurance.

While the fan-favorite star has still been bested on the rebounding battle a few too many times this year, he has shown the best possible response to his criticism. Though the Cavaliers already had secured the best record in the conference ahead of the regular season's end, Allen chose to continue playing, appearing in all 81 matchups as the starting center.

He was the only Cavalier to accomplish this feat, facing every challenge and rival with a confidence Cleveland had yet to see from their fourth star.

Allen is silencing his critics

The regular season accomplishment by Allen proves his dedication to the franchise. Despite harsh criticisms and seemingly endless trade rumors every trade cycle, Allen is a consummate professional who puts the team ahead of himself in every scenario.

For every regular season victory Allen and the Cavaliers have enjoyed, continuing their dominance in the playoffs must be the ultimate goal. Cleveland has succeeded in the regular season already but has often fallen short under the limelight. With three All-Stars and a tremendous supporting cast, the Cavs must prove it now.

Although Allen never outwardly takes himself seriously, even laughing at his ridiculous gift to celebrate his 82-game attendance. Often poking fun at himself and taking the job lightly, his actions have spoken louder than any words offered during a press conference. Against the Magic, Allen had taken his criticisms from last year to heart, battling until he physically could not play anymore. His rib injury did not happen because Allen played soft. He endured numerous elbow jabs to his abdomen, some borderline dirty plays. After being mocked for his timid demeanor the year prior, Allen never shied away from contact.

This year, Allen continued to up his physicality while also staying healthy and never taking a day off. While his teammates enjoyed being named to the All-Star roster, Allen's efforts were underappreciated by voters. Instead of showing frustration, Allen continued on his mission to play every game and be the culture leader the Cavaliers need.

Entering the playoffs, the Cavaliers can rely on Allen to be a steady presence on and off the court, uplifting his teammates and putting it all on the line on the hardwood. Cleveland has seen a silent but impactful evolution of Jarrett Allen over the past two seasons, and this postseason could be the time for the Cleveland Cavaliers to witness the fulfillment of his potential in wine and gold.