Cleveland Cavaliers' historic regular season means nothing, yet

Few teams look as prepared for the NBA Playoffs as the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With a battle-tested core and cohesive supporting cast, this Cavs squad has every tool necessary to win 16 games through the postseason. In a seven-game series, Cleveland undeniably has a strong argument to be the favorite against anybody. Donovan Mitchell's continued leadership and team mentality, Jarrett Allen's steady presence, Evan Mobley's development and Darius Garland's resurgence give the Cavs debatably the best core in the league.

Through 82 games, the Cavaliers came away with 64 wins, proving just how talented the team is. Only one season ever led to a better record for Cleveland when LeBron James led the 2008-09 squad to 66 wins. Reaching such historic heights suggests the Cavs are entering a long postseason run with the Finals in their sights.

Cleveland has been winning in style, earning the league's best offensive rating (121) in the regular season. The bench production alone is second to none, employing two Sixth Man of the Year candidates in Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter. Combining the Cavs' depth with their star talent, it is no surprise they won so many times.

The Cavaliers have clinched homecourt advantage in every round of the playoffs unless they face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals. Theoretically, their offense, diverse talent and defensive prowess should get them to that final round. Unfortunately, numbers say otherwise.

This Cavaliers team is proven as a true, tested contender this season. They will have to sustain that greatness in the playoffs, battling against other star-led franchises vying for the ultimate glory.

League history is not necessarily on Cleveland's side as the postseason begins. In recent history, numerous Finals-bound teams have fallen short, and this year it is a guarantee to happen to somebody.

Cleveland or Boston will be disappointed

Since James' 66-win season, 11 teams have achieved 60 or more wins just to miss the Finals. Two of those teams were the Cavs. In both 2009 and 2010, the Cavaliers entered the playoffs with at least 61 wins but did not reach the Finals. The following year, the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs befell the same fate. The Boston Celtics fell short of the Finals after winning more than 60 games in the '09 season, as well.

The Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks have all failed to win the conference after winning 60 or more games. San Antonio fell short three times in that span. A bad matchup, a poorly-timed injury or a string of bad playoff performances can kill any Finals aspirations for these seemingly unstoppable squads.

Cleveland, once again reaching the 60-win mark, is guaranteed either to be the team to add to this list or be the team to add another to the list. Oklahoma City stand alone as the only 60-win team in the west but will will battle through a fearsome Western Conference, including the Los Angeles Lakers with Luka Doncic and James. As for the Cavs, they were one of two teams to eclipse the benchmark, joined by the reigning champions Boston Celtics.

On a collision course for an Eastern Conference Finals matchup, one of the Cavs and Celtics will come short of their goal. Adding even more dramatics to the potential series, Cleveland and Boston split the regular season series 2-2 in tightly-contested games.

Despite a better regular season record, the Cavaliers are not guaranteed to be favored against the Celtics. Boston has more playoff experience, is coming off a Finals run and has just as much star power as Cleveland.

Ultimately, one fan base will feel cheated and distraught. The Cleveland Cavaliers' saving grace is the general parity across the NBA, having not witnessed a Finals repeat since the Toronto Raptors ended the Golden State Warriors' reign of terror in 2019.

If the Cavaliers lose to the Celtics for the second postseason in a row, it could make the 60-win year feel for naught to a fanbase hungry for another chance at the Larry O'Brien trophy.