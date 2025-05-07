The entire Cavs season now rides on one factor that's totally out of their hands

The Cleveland Cavaliers season rests on getting healthy, which they have no control over. They just had an epic meltdown in Game 2 of their series against the Pacers. They were up seven with under one minute to go, but a comedy of errors caused them to lose. The Cavs were without three key contributors, and there are no guarantees any of them come back.

TNT’s Jared Greenberg reported that Evan Mobley was limping pregame and unable to put his full weight on his injured left ankle. Can he get back in time for Friday’s Game 3? Darius Garland has missed four straight contests, and De’Andre Hunter was also injured in Game 1. Things are bad and not getting better.

Cavs fans were worried as Donovan Mitchell was down on the floor twice late in Tuesday's game, but he finished things out. The injuries are already too much to overcome, and they certainly cannot afford to lose Mitchell. The Cavs' only hope in this series is to get healthy.

Cavaliers do not have enough talent without 3 key players

Kenny Atkinson had nowhere to turn in Game 2. Ty Jerome was 1-14 from the field in 28 minutes, but Cleveland needed his offense late so he found his way back on the floor. Atkinson was doing offense for defense substitutions. The only other options were Isaac Okoro or Sam Merrill. Not exactly trusted players in a must-win game.

He went deeper into his bench to give Javonte Green and Craig Porter Jr. minutes. The only other choices were Tristan Thompson, Chuma Okeke, and Jaylon Tyson. There was just nowhere to go.

The Cavaliers missed Garland’s playmaking and shot creation in Game 1. They yearned for Evan Mobley’s defense and Hunter giving them quality minutes in Game 2. Garland could have helped Mitchell have the gas to carry Cleveland over the line, but those options were not available.

All fans can do is pray they get healthy in time for Friday’s game. The Cavaliers must win to have any chance. No NBA team has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win the series. Cleveland is unlikely to be the first. The series is not over, but it is on the line in Indiana. That gives them two days to rest. It may not be enough, but it is all the Cavs have.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had an epic regular season, but things may end in disappointing fashion. Kenny Atkinson raised their ceiling. Sadly, he may not be able to overcome multiple injuries. It is disappointing. Nobody wants it to end this way. All we can do is hope things shift before Friday’s Game 3.