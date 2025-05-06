Cavaliers suffer major blows at worst possible time amid Pacers series

The Cleveland Cavaliers ruled out Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. The top seeds are already down 1-0 and now are without three of their best players. Things may go from bad to worse quickly.

The Cavaliers need Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen to step up. Being down three key players puts more pressure on their stars. Ty Jerome will have to step up his scoring and others will have to pitch in. Kenny Atkinson’s team will have their depth tested, which is tough given the Pacers' fast-paced style.

Here is the latest on the injuries and everything we know heading into Game 2.

Evan Mobley is not putting full weight on his injured ankle

The pregame update from Jared Greenberg was tough to hear for Cavaliers fans. Mobley is reportedly unable to put his full weight on his injured leg. That makes it seem like he may miss more than just Game 2. Here is everything Greenberg had to say ahead of Tuesday's game.

The Cavs' Darius Garland, Evan Mobley & De'Andre Hunter are all OUT for Game 2 tonight.@JaredSGreenberg reports the latest on 1-Seeded Cleveland ahead of Game 2. pic.twitter.com/krXbR3eoTz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 6, 2025

Coach Atkinson was not happy about the Pacers' play in Game 1, and the Cavs have their backs against the wall already. Mobley is limping and may struggle to recover by Friday's Game 3.

Garland will miss his fourth straight game with a toe sprain. There was hope he would play in Game 1, but the updates have been limited. The two-time All-Star relies on his quickness and burst, so this toe injury could linger.

The Cavaliers still have a superstar in Mitchell, but they need more from Allen. The All-Star big man will be tasked with guarding Myles Turner and needs to dominate the paint.

A stat to watch is the Cavs' shooting. They made just nine of 38 from 3-point range in Game 1, and the Pacers made ten more 3-pointers. Cleveland was an elite shooting team to begin the season but struggled a bit down the stretch. The Cavs must make long-range shots to get back into this series.

Everyone was picking the Cleveland Cavaliers to defeat the Indiana Pacers, but nobody expected these injuries. Can the Cavs overcome them? It won't be easy, especially with Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers playing like an elite team. This is an inflection point for Cleveland. How will they answer? If they survive, the Cavaliers a serious threat to win it all, especially if they get healthy.