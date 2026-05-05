Cavaliers just eliminated the perfect offseason target to reach the next level

After a grueling seven-game series, the Cleveland Cavaliers officially advance to the second round of the Playoffs with a 114-102 victory thanks to a career-redefining performance from Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland's grit was tested by a young and hungry Toronto Raptors team. Scottie Barnes showcased why he has earned an All-Star nod, and the youth in Toronto put on an exemplary display of why they should be seen as the future of the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers were punished for every live-ball turnover and could not grow complacent on offense. Any repetition in their attack would quickly turn into points for the Raptors.

Any lethargy on the side of Cleveland was an opportunity for Toronto. While the Cavs' Playoffs experience eventually gave them the edge in game seven, the Raptors earned an immense amount of respect from the Cavaliers and the NBA world at large. Entering the final game, the series' cumulative points per team was tied up 669-669, and at halftime, a 49-49 score kept things even.

The Cavs have much they can learn from Toronto's efforts and utilization of key role players. One talented forward stood out among the bunch and would be the perfect addition in Cleveland next season.

Toronto's Mamu would fit perfectly in wine and gold

Georgian-American forward Sandro "Mamu" Mamukelashvili was one of Toronto's most consistent and impactful players, coming off the bench to make clutch plays and provide exceptional defense. He was never the Raptors' top scorer, but his two-way presence and physicality were two key factors that allowed Toronto to extend the series to the bitter end.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Mamu fits perfectly as a power forward or a small-ball center in almost any rotaiton. During the regular season, Mamu shot 38.9 percent on three-pointers, averaging 3.7 attempts per game. His shooting dropped to 28.6 percent in the Playoffs, but his rebounding and defense were still elite.

The Cavaliers' depth chart is filled with crafty wings and ball handlers, but the frontcourt boiled down to Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and sparse minutes of Thomas Bryant. Jaylon Tyson, Max Strus and Dean Wade alternated as the backup power forward, which gave the Cavs floor spacing but limited the team's overall physicality against other bigs.

Adding a player like Mamu who can space the floor and also absorb contact in the post would be the ideal addition to the Cavs' bench. Mamu is a modern enforcer without leaning into dirty tactics or non-basketball plays.

Mamu is a dream addition, but he's nearly impossible to sign

The 26-year-old forward is entering the offseason as a potential free agent, holding a $2.8 million player option with Toronto for one more year. Given his production in the regular season, he will almost certainly look for a pay raise in the free market with the Raptors or another suitor.

Unfortunately for the second-apron Cavaliers, they only have the option to offer Mamu a veteran minimum unless other roster moves occur to give Cleveland access to the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. Even then, it would still make the Cavs non-competitive with any team holding onto excess cap space.

If the Cavaliers had a chance to pitch to Mamu, the basketball fit and chance to play for a winning team would be a clear advantage. Cleveland just ended Mamu's season, but his playstyle challenged the Cavs every step of the way. Combining forces gives Mamu a clear path to being a contributor on a championship-caliber team.

In a world where Mamu values opportunity and winning potential over finances, the Cavaliers are the perfect match for him. Cleveland has been pushing to find enforcers and floor spacing bigs. Point guard Dennis Schröder was acquired at the trade deadline in large part for his locker room leadership and gritty on-court play. Finding that sort of energy in the frontcourt rotation would instantly unlock the Cavaliers' potential and raise the ceiling to new heights.

With NBA superstars hitting the open market this summer and potential blockbuster trades circuling the rumor mill, attention for players like Mamu might vanish quickly, leaving low-price, high-impact chances like the Cavaliers a viable option. The Cleveland Cavaliers should undoubtedly make a bid for Mamu, regardless of the chances.