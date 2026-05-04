Jarrett Allen just played his way back onto the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has faced plenty of criticism throughout his Cleveland tenure, especially during the Playoffs.

Allen joined the Cavaliers in January 2021 as part of the multi-team trade which sent the eventual Cavs star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets after his fallout with the Houston Rockets. When Allen first dawned the wine and gold, he was the defensive anchor for a young and unpolished rebuilding team. His energy, positive attitude and defensive prowess immediately won him the favor of the Cavaliers fan base.

Once the Cavs returned to postseason prominence a year later, Allen's position shifted. He was out-muscled in the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks. His infamous "lights were too bright" quote was born in that series, and the ghost of his abysmal performance has haunted him since.

Much of that ire and criticism was warranted, even though much of it eventually became overblown. Allen would put together month-long stretches of fantastic play during the regular season, grabbing every rebound and scoring in bunches. Somehow, that intensity never transferred to the postseason. Cavs fans were furious. Allen was not a contender-level starting center.

Entering the first round against the Toronto Raptors this year, everything was seemingly on the line for the Cavs. Harden's arrival placed the team firmly in win-now mode, and Mitchell's coming contract extension negotiations could either solidify the core for years or force a complete restructure and shake up. Allen has been involved in nearly every cycle of Cavaliers trade rumors.

Game seven arrived. The Cavaliers entered the first round heavy favorites to oust the young Raptors, but the entire team fell apart in games three and four. RJ Barrett's miracle shot won Toronto game six, forcing a game seven that never should have happened. Toronto's perimeter defense tortured Mitchell and Harden. With elimination staring Cleveland in the face, Allen stepped up.

Jarrett Allen won back Cleveland's trust

Game six opened with a nasty fall for Allen, hitting the floor and staying motionless for a second. The game kept going with the Raptors taking advantage of a four-on-five opportunity. There was an immediate worry that Allen would be out for the game or the Playoffs. Instead, he stood back up and played the rest of the game as if nothing happened.

Allen finally showed the physical toughness that had evaded him the three previous Playoffs.

Fast-forwarding to halftime of game seven, the Cavs and Raptors were tied 49-49. Cleveland had yet to hold the lead at any point in the game, trailing as much as 12 points. Allen had only attempted three shots and two free throws. His defense was respectable, totaling five rebounds and one block. It was a good performance, but nothing memorable.

The third quarter arrived and Allen did his best impression of Wilt Chamberlain. In the third quarter alone, Allen scored 14 points, collected 10 rebounds and tallied another block. He played the entire 12 minutes and completely dominated Toronto's small-ball lineup. After being outplayed by the rookie Collin Murray-Boyles for six games, Allen reminded everybody in Rocket Arena why he's sticking around.

Allen posted a +19 box plus/minus during the third quarter and +13 overall. He finished the night with a team-high 22 points (tied with Mitchell), 19 rebounds and three blocks. He also collected two steals and went 8-of-14 from the free-throw line. When the Cavaliers needed an answer, Allen put together a career-defining night in front of a ruckus Cleveland crowd. Just as he did in 2021 after the trade, he stole the heart of every fan and brought hope to the franchise when it mattered most.

Any mentions of Allen trade rumors that started to sruface when the series was close to collapse were silenced. If there were going to be calls about an Allen trade this offseason, it would be rival teams trying to steal him after his awe-inspiring night.

Allen is not the most physical center, and the Raptors used that to their advantage every chance they had. The Raptors dared the referees to call fouls every play of every game, especially in the paint. The strategy worked plenty of times as Toronto's quick hands and extra pushes kept Allen out of rhythm.

Instead of trying to become a brute, Allen used his strengths to his advantage. He was competing against one of the league's youngest rosters to reach the Playoffs this year, so Allen outsmarted instead of out-muscled. He used his speed to track down long rebounds. He collected his own missed free throw and laid it back in. He punished mismatches and forced the Raptors to foul him.

This is the Jarrett Allen the Cavaliers have been looking for

Cleveland finally unlocked a prime Jarrett Allen. Head coach Kenny Atkinson praised the performance, saying it was the best version of Allen he had ever seen.

#Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson on Jarrett Allen’s dominant 22-point, 19-rebound performance:



"Really took us over the top with that third quarter performance. Best I've seen him and I've coached him a long time. We needed someone else to step up." pic.twitter.com/3QTlR8VBTN — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) May 4, 2026

Atkinson has known Allen since their time together in Brooklyn, coaching a young Allen in the midst of the big-three meltdown that cost Atkinson his job and forced Allen out the door. Together now in Cleveland, the Cavs can finally evolve Allen to be a legimiate Playoff center.

The Cavaliers need Allen to be a real offensive force if they plan to overthrow the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in round two. Jalen Duren is even more physical than the Raptors, and his backup Isaiah Stewart has had even more violent outbursts on the court than Draymond Green.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018, keeping Allen motivated is a necessity beyond measure. A poor postseason run would have certainly put Allen immediately on the trade block, whether or not Mitchell signed an extension. There is still more work to be done, but Allen is showing why he's considered a core piece in Cleveland.