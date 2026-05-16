Donovan Mitchell is officially out of excuses after latest Cavaliers playoff letdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers withstood the Detroit Pistons in Game Five to secure their first lead in the second round of the playoffs since the Donovan Mitchell era began.

With everything in Cleveland's favor - the momentum, homecourt advantage and a 3-2 series lead - the Cavs squandered the moment. Losing 115-94, the Cavaliers watched the Detroit Pistons punish every mistake and exploit every flaw Cleveland has tried to hide. Down by just three points at the end of the first half, the Cavs entered the third quarter with momentum but quickly gifted the Pistons an easy run and double-digit lead.

If the Cavaliers were going to fight their way back, it would have to come from the stars. Mitchell, the leading star of the Cavs era, ended the game with 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting and a game-worst -25 box plus/minus. He played panicked and twitchy, reacting too much to every defensive look Detroit threw at him.

Defensively, Mitchell stayed on his assignments better than the first two games of the series. Ironically, his defense was noticeably more impactful than his offense in Game Fix. Mitchell did not play with the poise and decisiveness fans witnessed in Game Five. He rarely found the open shooter, ignoring a kickout for a contested floater or layup.

Cleveland's roleplayers didn't do much to help. Sam Merrill was arguably the worst player on the court, collecting fouls, losing assignments and missing open shots. Not all blame is on Mitchell, but he is the star that has pushed the Cavs into a win-now model. Without Mitchell, the Cavs would still be building towards a future of contending. James Harden's arrival does not happen without Mitchell. Whatever the future holds for Mitchell and Cleveland, the best star since LeBron James' exit in 2018 has officially run out of every possible excuse.

Donovan Mitchell has nobody left to blame but himself

The seven-time All-Star is still seeking his first conference finals appearance of his career. He has reached the postseason every year but has yet to break through. In Game Six, Mitchell had every reason to end the narratives surrounding him when the Cavaliers needed him most.

He crumbled.

The season is not over, but the Cavaliers have given the Pistons homecourt advantage in a must-win Game Seven. Cleveland finally won a road game in this playoff run in Game Five. Expecting Detroit to surrender once again is a tough ask.

Another second-round exit could have ripple effects beyond a summer of heartbreak in Northeast Ohio. Losing again has been rumored to spell a potential end to the Mitchell era in Cleveland. Despite constant praise for the city and organization, onlookers question if Mitchell will force a trade to spend his prime years on a ready-to-win contender. If Mitchell wants to enter the trade market this summer, his Cleveland tenure will end on an unforced sour note.

Other rumors suggest the Cavs will retain Mitchell and Harden, pivoting to big game hunting in the offseason. A second return for LeBron James simmers with every loss leaving a lingering hope to see James suit up in wine and gold one last time. Recent rumors of James willingly signing a veteran minimum only fuel the rumors more.

Mitchell has to respond in Game Seven. Game Six is his responsibility, and the Cavaliers cannot be blamed for not giving Mitchell every opportunity to succeed. He has his second star, and Evan Mobley has been one of the team's best clutch players. Max Strus' constant pressure and energy have saved the Cavs more times than anything Mitchell has done.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have no choice but to trust Donovan in a win-or-go-home scenario. Every excuse is gone. All blame or all praise will fall solely on Mitchell. The fallout in the offseason will equally be his own doing.