The Cleveland Cavaliers' coaching problems are just getting started

Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott has officially been named the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns, leaving the Cavs searching for a new leader on the bench.

During his year with the Cavaliers, Ott primarily worked to develop Evan Mobley's offensive game, touting an impressive resume working with stars such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant. After catching the attention of Devin Booker and the Suns, Ott will take on his first-ever head coaching role. Unfortunately for the Cavs, Ott's departure may not be the last.

Before naming Ott as the next coach, Phoenix had also reportedly included Cavs associate head coach Johnnie Bryant as a finalist. Cleveland brought Bryant to Atkinson's staff for his basketball expertise, player development and personal relationship with Donovan Mitchell.

Winning Coach of the Year seemed to signal a bright future for Kenny Atkinson and the Cavs coaching staff. As the rest of the NBA fires coaches at will, Cleveland was building something lasting. Instead, it has made the rest of the league envy the brilliant minds behind the Cavaliers. Now, the New York Knicks could ruin that.

The Knicks could poach Johnnie Bryant from Cleveland

Along his path to Cleveland, Bryant's last stop was with the Knicks. Serving alongside Tom Thibodeau, Bryant was a top assistant with New York. Following Thibodeau's sudden departure from the Knicks, Bryant could be a primary candidate to replace his former boss.

With ties to the organization, Bryant will likely draw interest as a successor. The 39 year old has proven himself already in a crowded NBA coaching market to be an up-and-coming leader. Bryant's impact with the Cavaliers cannot be overstated, helping develop the league's best offense in the regular season and being the second-in-command to the COTY.

The saving grace for the Cavaliers could be the Knicks' intention to win now. While Bryant is one of the league's best assistant coaches, he has never proven himself as the man in charge. Rather than taking a chance on a first-time head coach, New York could opt for a veteran coach. Mike Malone could be a top candidate after an unceremonious and abrupt exit from the Denver Nuggets. Additionally, Memphis Grizzlies ex-coach Taylor Jenkins has a tough, gritty approach to basketball X's and O's that could appeal to the Knicks.

If the Knicks are willing to risk a first-time coach, though, Bryant might join Ott as a one-year rental in Cleveland. Finding replacements for Bryant and Ott would not be a simple task, creating frustrating problems for Atkinson and the Cavs to address in the midst of an active trade and free agent market this offseason.

Keeping an award-winning coaching staff together is harder than it seems. Every NBA team wants to employ the best of the best. After the Cleveland Cavaliers proved their staff to be the gold standard, it is no surprise rivals are aiming to poach that talent. With the Knicks job looming in the distance, the Cavs can only hope Bryant sticks it out with Atkinson.