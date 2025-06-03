Perfect Cavaliers trade targets should be available cheaper than ever this summer

Increasing trade rumors are building across the NBA landscape as only two teams remain in the playoffs. With another humiliating elimiation for the Cleveland Cavaliers, they may be one of the many franchises with change in the horizon.

Given Cleveland's age and long-term contracts on the books, there is nothing forcing the front office to deal core players this offseason. Patience may prove to be the best path forward, but the Cavs still cannot ignore the signs that change may yield greater results.

After winning 64 games in the regular season and making an all-in trade for De'Andre Hunter at the deadline, the Cavaliers fell in just five games to the Indiana Pacers. While the Pacers have now reached the NBA Finals, the Cavs cannot ignore the embarrassingly poor effort they should throughout the series. This summer, Cleveland's priorities must lie in establishing a greater playoff-ready roster.

While Hunter's arrival did not elevate the Cavs to the NBA Finals, his short stint proved the Cavaliers know what they need. Big combo forwards who contribute on both sides of the floor give Cleveland the necessary size to compensate for the undersized backcourt and athleticism to keep up with the modern NBA. Hunter shot 42.6 percent from deep after joining the Cavs, and his defensive presence gave the team another trustworthy perimeter stalwart.

As the NBA trade landscape manifests, the Cavaliers could finally add a perfect wing player to the roster at a surprisingly low cost. Recent rumors suggest that a Western rival could be entering a fire sale, creating the ideal situation for the Cavs to make a move.

The New Orleans Pelicans are the perfect trade partner for the Cavaliers

In Kevin O'Connor's latest mock draft with Yahoo! Sports, the senior analyst reported that there are no untouchable players on the Pelicans, including Zion Williamson.

"There are no untouchables in New Orleans. League sources said the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster. They could very well end up keeping their core pieces, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer, depending on what opportunities become available." Kevin O'Connor

Over recent years, the Pelicans have shown interest in a deal with the Cavs, notably keeping an eye on Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland. A potential swap of Garland and Brandon Ingram highlighted the Cavs rumor mill last summer, and the Pelicans had chased a swap of Jonas Valanciunas for Allen earlier. While neither of the aforementioned Pels are still in Louisiana, the Cavaliers could have the chance to add a better fit to the roster this summer.

As the Pelicans test the trade market, the Cavaliers need to make their best possible offer for one of New Orleans' young two-way wings Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones. Both players are in their mid-twenties and have already established themselves as elite wing role players across the league. Without first-round picks available to trade for either one, the Cavs would have to consider parting with a key contributor, trading raw talent for a better complementary fit.

Cleveland's better trade target

Financially, the Cavaliers would have to build significantly different trade offers based on the player targeted. Entering the 2025-26 season, Murphy is owed $25 million, whereas Jones' deal sets him at roughly $13 million. As a second apron team, the Cavaliers cannot stack players to match salaries, meaning Murphy would cost the Cavs their All-Star point guard Darius Garland. On the other hand, Jones is cheaper and could be matched with Max Strus, De'Andre Hunter or Jarrett Allen.

In terms of talent and fit, the better answer becomes highly subjective. Murphy is a high-flying athlete with a good three-point shot, shooting 36.1 percent on 8.3 attempts per game. He is also a solid rebounder, averaging 5.1 rebounds per game alongside 21.2 points and 3.5 assists. Defensively, Murphy is not an All-Defensive team talent, but he uses his size and quickness to his advantage, averaging 1.1 steals per game last year.

Conversely, Jones' skillset leans more heavily toward defense. The 26-year-old forward averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 30.6 percent from deep on lower volume last season. He also rebounded just 3.9 boards per game, falling behind his counterpart Murphy. Defensively, though, Jones is one of the best. He finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in the 2023-24 season and was named to the All-Defensive First Team.

Jones would immediately be the Cavaliers' best perimeter defender, and his 6-foot-8 stature also allows him to make his presence felt in the post. If the Cavs could acquire Jones at a low price, he could elevate the Cavs back to the league's best defense alongside reigning DPOY Evan Mobley.

While defense is crucial, Murphy is ultimately the better target. His scoring output and improved rebounding outweigh Jones' offense more heavily than Jones' defense outweighs Murphy's defense. Offensively, Murphy could accelerate the Cavs' wing presence to a new level, but Jones would arguably make Cleveland's offense worse. On defense, Murphy improves the Cavs, though not as much as Jones theoretically would.

The price to acquire Murphy is much higher financially, but the Cleveland Cavaliers cannot ignore the opportunity to reshape the roster around a dynamic duo of Donovan Mitchell and Mobley with an elite crew of talented two-way players around them. If Cleveland deems it worthwhile to explore a divorce of the core four, Pelicans forward Murphy is the perfect target.