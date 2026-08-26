Cavaliers should avoid signing Bruce Brown despite persistent rumors

Veteran guard and NBA champion Bruce Brown is still searching for his next team in the 2026-27 season deep into free agency. The Cleveland Cavaliers have been quietly noted as a team interested after adding his teammate Peyton Watson.

Cleveland finally found a starting 3-and-D wing after having lost both Dean Wade and Keon Ellis to open free agency. With Watson on board, the Cavs are now rounding out the roster, needing to sign one more player to meet the league's 14-player minimum.

As part of the five-team Watson deal, the Cavaliers added Cam Whitmore, a young but unrefined forward from the Washington Wizards. With James Harden's new three-year, $97 million deal, however, Whitmore's salary is too much for the Cavaliers to absorb. At $5.4 million this season, Whitmore pushes Cleveland slightly over the first apron hard cap triggered by the Watson sign-and-trade.

To finish the offseason, the Cavs must part with Whitmore to sign one more player. If they move Whitmore via trade, Cleveland can open enough space for a full veteran minimum rather than signing a player with zero years of experience for the 14th roster spot.

Back in late July, Cleveland.com writer Terry Pluto reported the Cavs' interest in Brown, but nothing substantial has come since his first report. After adding Watson, however, his month-old comment has launched an array of belief that the Cavaliers are actively pursuing Brown. If the Cavs can trade Whitmore for nothing but cap relief, Cleveland could target Brown and steal another talent from the Denver Nuggets.

Bruce Brown fits in Cleveland, but the Cavs need more help elsewhere

Bruce Brown fits a clear role for the Cavaliers. After Dennis Schröder was moved to the Charlotte Hornets, the veteran point guard admitted he was ready for change away from Cleveland. In an interview with Braunschweiger Zeitung (translated to English), Schröder said he knew for a month the trade was coming and felt relief he could play his style again.

A ball-heavy backup point guard adds a layer of redundancy to the Cavaliers as both James Harden and Donovan Mitchell soak up the majority of playmaking duties. Adding another true point guard in free agency would only repeat this error. Brown, however, fits a different role. Brown serves as a multi-faceted combo guard. During his time with the Nuggets, Brown proved himself a capable off-ball and on-ball talent alongside Nikola Jokic.

Defensively, Brown is a solid veteran option and would slot perfectly into many Cavs lineups. In a vacuum, Brown's versatility and size at 6-foot-4 is an ideal signing on a minimum for Cleveland. The problem with signing Brown comes from the Cavaliers, not the player.

The Cavaliers enter the season with a loaded backcourt already. After the star duo, Sam Merrill, Tyrese Proctor, Craig Porter, Jr. and Meleek Thomas will all be vying for minutes at the one and two. Adding Brown into the mix only serves to push the Cavs' hungriest young players waiting to prove themselves further down the pecking order.

In the frontcourt, the Cavaliers face the opposite problem with a shallow depth chart behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Only Thomas Bryant and Nae'Qwan Tomlin provide second and third unit options for the frontcourt. Bryant is a serviceable backup center, but he is not athletic or quick enough to play at the four. Moving Watson or Mario Hezonja up to power forward could be a good option, but the Cavs already saw the negative outcome of moving De'Andre Hunter out of position consistently to make up for a poor frontcourt rotation.

Most remaining big men on the market will not be a perfect solution to this, either. The frontcourt free agency market has dried up mostly, but the Cavaliers could still add another big player who can fill spot minutes if an injury occurs to Mobley or Allen. Former Cavalier Kevin Love could provide shooting and leadership, or last year's two-way center Olivier Sarr could offer a youth and upside behind Bryant.

If the frontcourt had already been addressed, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a perfect landing spot for Brown. Unfortunately, in the constant search for size and two-way talent on the wing, the frontcourt has been repeatedly forgotten. Cleveland could find Tomlin develops into a perfect backup forward, but it would still behoove the Cavs to add more well-rounded depth at the frontcourt rather than a crowded backcourt.