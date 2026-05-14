Cavs' unsung playoff hero is playing his way to a contract extension

For years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have fallen short when it mattered the most. That's why they added battle-tested guys who have thrived in the playoffs before. Max Strus filled that mold from his days with the Miami Heat, and he continues to deliver time and time again.

While it doesn't always show in the stat sheet, Strus' play on both ends of the floor has been crucial to Kenny Atkinson's team in the playoffs. Whether it's by getting hot from beyond the arc or stripping the ball away with his quick and sneaky hands, Strus is always making winning plays.

That's why, now that he's about to enter the final year of his contract after this season, Koby Altman and company have to make sure he doesn't leave The Land. They have to figure out how to sign him to an extension.

Max Strus has become the Cleveland Cavaliers' catalyst

Strus is currently in the third year of a four-year, $62,297,040 deal, per Spotrac. He's slated to hit free agency after the 2026-27 season, making him a prime trade candidate next season if the Cavs don't give him a new contract. That, however, cannot happen, regardless of how they manage to make the numbers work.

Per StatMuse, Strus is averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, and 2.0 steals per game on 46.2/39.1/88.2 shooting splits in the playoffs. That's despite coming off the bench and not being a primary or secondary scoring option.

He's had some huge performances, like a 20-point, 8-rebound, 6-three-pointer outing in Game 5 vs. the Pistons or a 12-8-5 with four three-pointers game vs. the Toronto Raptors. He does it all on both ends of the floor, and he's the type of team-first guy who won't hesitate to put his body on the line to dive for a loose ball or take a charge.

Strus is a proven playoff riser for a team that has had its fair share of struggles getting the job done at this time of the year. Moreover, he probably should be the team's fifth starter instead of the struggling Dean Wade.

He may not be a superstar, and it's often tough to spend big bucks on role players, especially with the new CBA and its financial constraints. Nevertheless, Strus has done more than enough to get a new contract with the Cavaliers. He's bailed them out way too many times, so it's time to do right by him.