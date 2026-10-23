Cavs must stop asking Donovan Mitchell to be someone he's not

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the most underrated scorer in the league. Donovan Mitchell is the type of three-level scorer who could average 30+ a game with ease, though he's been asked to do much more for this team.

More often than not, Mitchell has found himself getting the ball up the court and running Kenny Atkinson's offense. That's not unusual for combo guards, but after all these years, it's become painfully evident that he's not a pass-first guy, and that's fine.

That's why watching him drop 32 in the same night he had just three assists against five turnovers isn't necessarily surprising. It is, however, further proof that the Cavs shouldn't have him initiate plays that often.

Donovan Mitchell is a finisher, not a playmaker

The Cavs have one of the most efficient pick-and-roll operators of all time on the roster. James Harden should be the primary ball-handler nine times out of ten, with Craig Porter Jr. and Tyrese Proctor as the next guys in line when he sits.

Of course, this is not to say that Mitchell shouldn't initiate the offense here and there, but he's much better when he gets the ball at the top of the key and calls for an iso. He can drive and kick, for sure, but he's a natural bucket-getter; he doesn't need to be thinking about sharing the rock.

With Peyton Watson's arrival, the Cavs should have players with clear roles now more than ever. They don't need Mitchell to do all the heavy lifting; they have guys who can hide him on defense, and he should be playing off the ball more often than he has in the past.

This isn't a knock on Mitchell. Not everyone's cut to be a floor general, and that's perfectly fine. And while his assist numbers aren't that bad, most of his dimes come from accidental basketball and the natural flow of the game, not because of Kenny Atkinson's sets or play calls.

Donovan Mitchell is a deadly scorer, and that's what he should be doing in Cleveland. Otherwise, they'll put him and the team in a tough spot, forcing him to do something that doesn't come naturally to him and leading to unforced errors.

Most teams in the league would kill for a scorer of Mitchell's caliber. And with one of the greatest passers of his generation by his side, trying to get him to run the point feels like a fundamental mistake.