Cavs are seeing past the illusion with safe approach to James Harden's new deal

James Harden is a generational talent, but he's also a generally unpredictable commodity. Harden, who will turn 37 in August, is capable of dominant performances as a scorer and playmaker. As the 2026 NBA Playoffs further displayed, however, he's also capable of a none-too-rare disappearing act.

Though the Cavaliers have good reason to re-sign Harden after he helped them reach the Conference Finals, it appears they're remaining grounded by limiting their offer to a two-year deal.

The Cavaliers are widely expected to re-sign Harden before the conclusion of the 2026 offseason. The process was briefly interrupted by Cleveland's pursuit of LeBron James, but it appears to be the top priority once again. Thankfully, they're being reasonable in their approach.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Cavaliers aren't expected to offer anything more than two guaranteed years to Harden in a potential contract extension.

"A contract between Harden and Cleveland, meanwhile, is still expected to max out at no more than two guaranteed years, league sources say."

The Cavaliers re-signing Harden is a necessary evil, but they're remaining in reality if they see that a long-term deal would be more costly than beneficial.

Cavs unlikely to offer James Harden more than two guaranteed years

Not enough can be said about Harden's offensive skill set, nor how he puts it to use. He has all-time great court vision, is as gifted as anyone below the Stephen Curry line at shooting off the bounce, and can still get into the paint as well as just about any guard in the Association.

That translated to Harden averaging 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, and 3.1 three-point field goals made on .466/.435/.840 shooting in 26 regular season games with the Cavaliers after a mid-season trade.

In saying that, the playoffs told a story that those who have watched Harden know all too well. He had games with 30, 28, and 24 points, but he also had four different outings in which he scored 15 or fewer points on 31.3 percent shooting or worse from the field.

It epitomizes the polarizing truth that's followed Harden throughout his career: The highs are extraordinary, but the lows can back teams into a corner they may not be able to fight their way out of.

James Harden finished Game 2 with 10 PTS on 3-of-13 shooting, including just 2 points in the 2nd half.



This was Harden's 20th playoff game in which he shot 25% or less (min. 10 FGA), breaking a tie with Bob Cousy for the most such playoff games in the shot-clock era (since… pic.twitter.com/UN970olFsr — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 8, 2026

Compounded by the fact that Harden will enter the 2026-27 season at 37 years of age, the Cavaliers are wise to limit their offer to two guaranteed seasons. They can still offer a longer deal overall, but limiting their liability to two years minimizes the risk they incur.

It also simplifies potentially trading Harden in the event that his tenure in Cleveland fails to produce the type of results they're hoping for moving forward.

Having played for five teams this decade alone, it's fair for the Cavaliers to take such precautions. In no way does it minimize the quality that Harden brings to the table when he's playing at his best, nor does it ignore how helpful a full offseason with the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley could be.

Between his age and inconsistency, however, the Cavaliers simply wouldn't have been able to justify a long-term investment in Harden.