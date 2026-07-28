LeBron refuses to learn crucial lesson that will doom his twilight years

LeBron James is one of the all-time winners in NBA history. He has lead teams to the NBA Finals ten different times, winning four championships. If anyone understood what it takes to win a title, it would be him.

And yet somehow, LeBron James doesn't understand how to build a championship roster. And that failure lead him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, choosing a collection of fellow players that are doomed to fall short of a title and make a bitter end to his long and decorated career.

There is a formula to success with LeBron

The formula to win a title with LeBron has been the same for a very long time: give him a secondary ball-handler, strong defenders and knockdown shooters. From that mix, LeBron will elevate those around him and turn those ingredients into a delicious cake of success.

And yet, time and again, LeBron works against his own desires to compete for championships. He pushed for the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for Russell Westbrook, for example, sending out multiple key role players from their 2020 championship team to land a non-shooting point guard who needed the ball to be effective. That's the worst kind of player to pair with LeBron. They won in 2020 because of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Danny Green, all players bringing defense and shooting.

Look to the Cavaliers. Their run to the Finals and ultimately the championship in 2016 was predicated on multiple moves to turn players like Dion Waiters into the likes of Timofey Mozgov (defense), Iman Shumpert and JR Smithi (shooting and perimeter defense). From stretch-bigs like Kevin Love and Channing Frye to versatile defenders like Richard Jefferson and Matthew Dellavedova, there is a formula that works.

It worked in Miami as well. Dwyane Wade was the secondary shot creator, Chris Bosh transformed himself into a stretch big, and players such as Ray Allen, Shane Battier and Mario Chalmers spread the court and fought hard on defense. That is how LeBron has always won championships.

LeBron failed to learn from his own success

2026 is when LeBron should be at the peak of his basketball wisdom, when he should know most of all what has contributed to his success, and what has brought about his basketball downfall. He presumably recognized that in Los Angeles he wasn't going to win on a team with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves -- too much on-ball, not enough off-ball support.

Yet when given the choice to sign with any team in the league, he chose the Philadelphia 76ers. They have a collection of players in their starting lineup who all need the ball in their hands to succeed. Jaylen Brown agitated his way out of Boston because he wanted to be the No. 1 option. Tyrese Maxey is an elite offensive point guard in large part because he can create offense without turning the ball over. Joel Embiid either has the ball or he's not involved.

Now LeBron, the greatest point forward in NBA history, is trying to shoehorn himself into a lineup of ultra-talented on-ball players. Second-year guard VJ Edgecombe on another team would be stepping up into more of an on-ball role, but on this 76ers team he'll need to reinvent himself as a 3-and-D wing. Dean Wade and a washed-up Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will try to meet all of the perimeter defense needs.

The defense has major question marks, and the offense will likely be a disaster. That's where LeBron chose to sign. Not with a team loaded with wings, or with versatile frontcourt defenders. No, he signed with a team of All-Stars that doesn't at all fit together.

Would Cleveland have been a better fit? The duplication with James Harden was a tough sell, but at least in Cleveland they have connective players like Max Strus, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson, with real frontcourt defenders in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Many of the building blocks are there, in a way that they are not in Philly.

There is a lot of talent in the city of brotherly love. That talent will mean very little in the playoffs. As the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers go to war with rosters that reflect the lessons that LeBron has taught the NBA, he failed to learn from his own history. And that is going to doom him from ever winning another title.