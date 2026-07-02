Cavs might be the biggest winner of the Jaylen Brown trade

For years, the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled to get an upper hand over the Boston Celtics. That may no longer be the case, as Brad Stevens sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in one of the most surprising moves in recent NBA offseason history.

A trade seemed inevitable at this point. Brown had run his mouth in streams and seemed discontent with how he was perceived around the league, and while he won't get a team of his own in his next step, a change of scenery was probably due.

Now, the power balance has shifted in the Eastern Conference. However, unlike some might think, the Philadelphia 76ers may not necessarily be much better now. Instead, both teams may have gotten worse, at least in their matchups with the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers should love their chances in the East now

For starters, there's no way to say the Celtics will be better off with Paul George. George has always disappeared in the playoffs, and he's no longer in his prime. Even before his suspension, he was already missing games with multiple ailments.

The Cavaliers usually struggled to guard Brown and Jayson Tatum because they didn't have enough defenders who could hold their own against long, athletic wings. George doesn't rely on his quick first step or length anymore at this point in his career; he's more of a spot-up shooter, and those are easier to guard. Now, Tatum is the only problem.

As for Nick Nurse's team, the equation hasn't changed much. They will essentially be the same team they were last season, with the same problems on and off the court, and another big ego in their locker room.

Brown will take touches away from V.J. Edgecombe, thus hampering his development. He'll also take touches from Tyrese Maxey, who should've already been given the keys to the organization after two impressive seasons.

Just months ago, Brown called Joel Embiid a flopper, right after claiming flopping ruined the game. Even if they don't have actual beef, Brown's demeanor and latest comments may have rubbed plenty of people in Boston the wrong way. The 76ers' locker room has starred in its fair share of drama, so that's something to keep an eye on there.

From a basketball standpoint, Brown doesn't bring anything different to the table in Philadelphia. Of course, he's much more available than George, which is ovbiously an upgrade. But other than that, the Cavs should be able to hold their ground with them.

This is one of the few instances where you can argue that all sides lost the deal. The Celtics got an underwhelming return and got worse. The 76ers gave up picks to stay where they are and add a volatile character to the locker room. Brown didn't get to be a 1A, and George likely won't win a ring before retirement.