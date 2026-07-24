Cavs fans can only laugh at LeBron James' ticking time bomb with Joel Embiid

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, LeBron James will sign a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The deal includes a player option for the second year, marking yet another disappointing outcome for the Cleveland Cavaliers' fan base.

A return to Cleveland was probably the only move that made true sense for the final stop of his career. Instead, he chose to join a team that, on paper, should be the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference next season.

However, as history has shown way too many times, paper doesn't win basketball games; players do. That's why teaming up with whatever's left of Joel Embiid's legs will be a decision that he'll regret in no time.

LeBron James will regret snubbing the Cavaliers for Joel Embiid

By every objective and subjective measure, Joel Embiid is one of the best players in recent NBA history. That said, he's never taken himself seriously, and that's not gonna cut it with someone like LeBron James.

Time and time again, we've seen James take passive-aggressive shots at his teammates who don't prepare as seriously as he does. Moreover, even when Embiid does try, he usually doesn't stay on the court for more than a handful of consecutive games. Back-to-backs? That might not even be on the table at this point.

Likewise, Embiid also likes to run his mouth a bit. He loves stirring the pot, and having LeBron James on your team brings enough drama as is. Will he tone it down? Or will he take his antics even further, now knowing that all eyeballs will be on Philadelphia?

The Philadelphia 76ers now have three volatile and outspoken guys in the locker room. Jaylen Brown also rubbed some people the wrong way with his comments this season, and his dynamic with Embiid was already a major concern before adding LeBron into the mix.

Of course, this team should be a force to be reckoned with if they can get it together, but it's not like this would be the first time a franchise puts together a juggernaut, only to fall flat on their bellies because they can't get along.

LeBron had an opportunity to do the right thing and bring another championship to the city that stood by him long before he was an NBA superstar. Instead, he might end up looking like those pictures of Patrick Ewing in an Orlando Magic jersey, all while having to babysit a seven-foot big man who can't play consecutive nights.