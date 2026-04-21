Cavaliers win overshadowing a problem that is only going to get worse

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't have much trouble making it two in a row against the visiting Toronto Raptors. Kenny Atkinson's team was in control for the entirety of the game, and even though they won just 115-105, they led by as many as 16 points.

It was an impressive performance from the Cavs' Big 3. James Harden had 28 points and four dimes, Donovan Mitchell dropped 30 with seven rebounds, and Evan Mobley had 25 on 11-of-13 from the floor.

Of course, having your three best players combine for 80+ points will get you a win most nights. Nevertheless, it was slightly disappointing to watch the other two starters combine for 13 points and only Jarrett Allen reach double digits among other players.

The role players need to step up for the Cleveland Cavaliers

This time, the Cavs relied on their three best players to take care of business. That formula has worked like a charm for most teams throughout the course of history but, unlike the Cavs, those teams usually featured three All-NBA players and-or were favorites to win the whole thing.

The Cavs are a much better team when Jarrett Allen gets involved in the offense, and watching him take just six shots was somewhat disappointing, even if he still dropped 10 points on four conversions. The team needs more from him, and streaky as he is, getting him into a rhythm should be one of the first orders of business.

No other Cavs scored more than six points (Max Strus) or took more than six shots (Sam Merrill). It worked this time, but that formula might not be sustainable in the long run, and both Mobley and Harden have a history of going MIA in big moments.

Of course, this is probably just the fans being nitpicky, but after everything this team has been through in the playoffs, some skepticism is more than justified. They have to prove that they can take care of business to change the narrative.

The series will now travel up north to Canada for at least two additional games. Things might get tougher outside of U.S. soil, but the Raptors' lack of shot creators should give Atkinson's team a major edge again in Games 3 and 4. As such, perhaps Atkinson can afford to give his role players a longer leash and more opportunities to catch a groove and get into a rhythm before things get more difficult in the following series.