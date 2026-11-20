The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new player on their roster, and apparently, scoring 40 points is one way to get Koby Altman's attention.

Zack Austin went from lighting up the G League to signing a two-way contract with Cleveland in less time than it takes some players to find their shooting rhythm. Now comes the interesting part. The Cavaliers actually have to figure out what to do with him.

Austin isn't arriving with a first-round pedigree or years of NBA experience, but he's bringing something Cleveland could certainly use: a hot shooting hand and a pretty convincing argument that he deserves a chance.

The Cavaliers have already seen what happens when they give their overlooked players meaningful opportunities. Austin should be next in line, especially while injuries continue to create openings in Kenny Atkinson's rotation.

Zack Austin is doing a lot more than scoring

Austin's November 17 performance against the Iowa Wolves was ridiculous in the best possible way. The 25-year-old scored 40 points on 14-of-18 shooting, knocked down five of his nine three-point attempts and somehow found time to collect four steals and three blocks.

That's the kind of stat line that makes you check whether someone accidentally turned the difficulty setting down. Even more impressive, the performance wasn't some random scoring outburst.

Austin scored 27 points in each of his previous two games with the Cleveland Charge, giving him an average of 31.3 points through three appearances. He shot 61.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from three during that stretch, making 17 of his 34 attempts from beyond the arc.

Those numbers are absurd, even allowing for the difference between G League and NBA competition. Austin has also averaged 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals, which makes his production considerably more interesting than that of a player simply getting hot from three.

At 6-foot-5, Austin has the shooting touch to stretch the floor and the defensive instincts to make himself useful when his shots aren't falling. Cleveland doesn't need another player who demands 20 attempts every night. It needs someone who can make defenses regret leaving him open while contributing on the other end.

Cavaliers have already learned what happens when they trust their young players

Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas have given Cleveland fans plenty to talk about this season, particularly when injuries forced Atkinson to give his younger players more responsibility.

Proctor's triple-double against Dallas was a perfect example of what can happen when a player gets enough freedom to show everything he can do. The Cavaliers' stunning bench victory also proved that Cleveland has more talent waiting for opportunities than its usual rotation suggests.

Norchad Omier has also made a case for himself with his rebounding and energy. The Cavaliers may have found their rebounding answer in a player who wasn't even on most fans' radar a few weeks ago.

Cleveland entered the season with established veterans expected to handle most of the important minutes, yet some of its most entertaining stretches have come from players who weren't supposed to have such prominent roles.

Austin deserves an opportunity to join that conversation. His two-way contract doesn't guarantee him a regular rotation spot, and nobody is suggesting that three G League games have suddenly made him a better option than Cleveland's established contributors.

Yet and still, the Cavaliers would be wasting a useful evaluation opportunity by signing him and then waiting until February to see whether his shooting translates. Atkinson can start with a few carefully chosen stretches against NBA competition. Give Austin some minutes alongside experienced playmakers, let him work off the ball and see how opposing defenses respond.

A player who has made half his three-point attempts in the G League deserves at least a chance to show whether that confidence survives against tougher defenders.

Cleveland needs to find out what Zack Austin can offer now

The Cavaliers signed Austin on November 18 and waived Riley Minix to make room for him. That decision suggests Cleveland sees something worth developing, although Austin will likely continue spending substantial time with the Charge.

There's nothing wrong with keeping him involved in the G League, where he can play significant minutes and continue improving. The problem would be treating his two-way deal as little more than a reward for a few excellent performances.

Cleveland has an opportunity to evaluate a player whose combination of outside shooting and defensive production fits what the team needs from its supporting cast.

Austin went undrafted after finishing his college career at Pittsburgh, where he averaged 9.2 points during his senior season. He wasn't the player NBA teams were fighting over on draft night, and he's had to build his case through the G League instead. Three games into his Charge season, he's made that case pretty loudly.

The Cavaliers don't have to hand Austin a permanent rotation spot or pretend he's the missing piece to a championship. They can give him a legitimate audition, watch how he handles NBA speed and make an informed decision about his future.

That's a much better use of a two-way contract than keeping a productive player out of sight until the next injury forces their hand. Forty points earned Austin his contract. Now Cleveland needs to give him a chance to earn something more.