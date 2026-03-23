Cavaliers trade rumors are distracting from the real Evan Mobley story

During the trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers were very active. They traded away long-time point guard Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers for James Harden, and also traded De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder.

There were also questions about whether or not the Cavs would entertain trading away Evan Mobley. Mobley had the best year of his career last season and is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, but he has struggled with consistency on the offensive end.

It led to Cleveland being in trade rumors for Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Cavs reportedly checked in on the All-NBA forward prior to the trade deadline, but did not end up having significant talks with the Bucks and the rumors died down. However, they are picking back up again, but it has overshadowed how Mobley has been playing.

Evan Mobley has been playing his best basketball of the season

This is a pivotal year for Cleveland, as another early playoff exit would have a catastrophic domino effect on the franchise, so they had to choice but to upgrade their roster at the deadline. Trading away Mobley would have been too big a move to recover from and he has shown his value of late.

During the month of March, Mobley is averaging 21 points per game, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 61 percent shooting. In his last five games, he is averaging 24 PPG, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks per night. He has stepped up in a big way in the absence of Jarrett Allen, patrolling the paint on both ends of the floor for the Cavs.

Mobley also looks a lot more confident offensively. He is comfortable in post-up situations and is relying on his post hook. He is driving to the basket with force and is looking to dunk the ball at every opportunity. He has also been hitting the glass hard, getting easy putbacks on the offensive end, and cleaning the defensive glass as well.

Once Allen returns, that will unlock Mobley even more on both ends of the floor and Cleveland having two bigs that have been dominant for the last month or so (Allen before his injury) is a scary proposition for the East.

Mobley playing his best ball of the season, with Cleveland gearing up for the playoffs, is such an encouraging development for them. It should also quiet the Giannis rumors. If the Cavs want to go far, they are going to need the best version of Mobley every night.