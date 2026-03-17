Doubt grows over just how serious Jarrett Allen’s knee injury is for the Cavaliers

When Jarrett Allen banged knees as the Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed a statement win against the Detroit Pistons, there was an ugly unease about the bigger picture. Allen was playing great basketball and quickly making himself indispensable. Immediate reassurance was offered to calm concerns.

Allen told the media, off the record, that he would be all right. Kenny Atkinson told reporters that his center's injury was not a 'long-term thing' after that as well. Skip ahead to today and Allen is still not playing in any regular season action. In fact, the Cavaliers just announced their starting center would miss the upcoming three-game road trip.

Right knee tendonitis will cost Allen a minimum of eight games. The nearest point the former All-Star could be back on the court would be March 24 against the Orlando Magic. However, NBA insider Brian Windhorst had doubts over whether that could be a clear-cut formality when the time comes.

"He's getting treatment and they're just monitoring it," Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland. "I don't think they know. ... I think they're hoping that the rest makes it feel better. they have to be cautious now. They have to protect him. They have to give him his time. It's not really a question."

Cavaliers better hope Jarrett Allen is back at full strength by the playoffs

The Cavaliers are not one of those teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Boston Celtics who do not feel the full impact of an injury. They need their main contributors available. Allen's importance to Cleveland's aspirations has sparked anew post-James Harden trade.

The Cavs big man was already turning the corner before Harden's arrival. Getting his new starting point guard put the stamp on the situation.

Allen dominated in the month of February. The two-way force averaged 22.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists in only 29.4 minutes per game. His offensive rating for the month was 151, while his defensive rating hovered around 109.

Perhaps that version of Allen was not ultimately sustainable for the future in Cleveland, but it did reset expectations for his expected impact. It is the type of presence the Cavaliers have sorely missed.

Evan Mobley starting at the five has delivered mixed results. For all the regular talk of splitting up the frontcourt in the long term for the Cavaliers, Mobley has played well when supported by Allen. The pair have a net rating of 7.8 in their 558 minutes together on a court this season.

There will be no deep postseason run in Cleveland without Allen back fully healthy and playing great basketball. Hopefully for the Cavaliers, this injury soon becomes a thing of the past.