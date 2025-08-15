Cavaliers' trade deadline needs are already painfully obvious

Next season is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. This team has the table set for them to break through and reach the level of playoff success they've been chasing, but it seems clear the roster is going to need additional wing depth if they're going to do that.

Winning 64 games in the regular season last year is all the proof anyone should need that the Cavs have the needed pieces to beat any team they square off against. Now, the name of the game is just going to be rounding out the edges and shoring up the areas of the roster that can still use improving.

More options on the wing is clearly a priority as of right now. Getting De'Andre Hunter on board at the trade deadline last season was huge, but more players of his archetype are going to be needed.

Cleveland is of course loaded up front with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and in the backcourt with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and now Lonzo Ball as well. From here, the focus for the Cavs has to shift to getting more options in between, and loading up on guys who can shoot and defend in space.

The Cavs will need to add more wings at some point soon

The NBA is a copycat league, so naturally every team is going to be looking to imitate the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason... just like how everyone wanted to be the Boston Celtics a year ago. In the minds of General Managers across the league, what worked for them has to be able to work for me too, right?

That's how a lot of decision-makers are going to be thinking, but constructing a roster as high-level as the last two champions simply isn't feasible for everyone. As for the Cavaliers, they're closer to reaching that kind of level than most other squads around the association.

It's the worst kept secret in the league that the Eastern Conference might be historically uncompetitive next season. Making a few seemingly minor tweaks might be all the Cavs need to not only maintain their status as top dog in the East in the regular season, but also pave their way toward a deep playoff run next spring.

If Cleveland doesn't find any more options they like on the free agent market for the remainder of the current offseason, it feels safe to say that will become their main priority when it comes to in-season roster building next season. Should they flip some assets and gain much greater depth on the wing, we could be talking about the Cavaliers as championship favorites.