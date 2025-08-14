Cavaliers are serious title threat after adding their secret weapon

I recently wrote about how Cleveland Cavaliers fans are going to need to temper their expectations when it comes to how Lonzo Ball will perform in the upcoming season. While I still believe that's true, I also think the best-case scenario for him is one that could seriously tip the scales for the Cavs.

It's not exactly a secret that Ball has dealt with some frustrating injury troubles as of late in his career. Fans in Cleveland thrilled to see him play also understand that there's likely going to be some patience involved with watching him, given how the last three-plus years have played out for him.

Missing over two full years on the court is going to do some things to your body if you're a professional athlete. Lonzo is likely still getting used to playing in the league that features the best players on the planet, and not playing up to his usual standards is something that's simply going to happen at least a few more times.

Lonzo Ball can become Cleveland's Alex Caruso

But once he gets settled, the best-case scenario is really a pretty exciting one for Ball. Let's say he gets back to playing with the same kind of fast-twitch athleticism we were used to seeing him exhibit during the beginning of his tenure with the Chicago Bulls. If you wanted to make a player comparison? I'd say he could become Cleveland's version of Alex Caruso.

Think about it. A fast, smart and athletic defender who can make life insufferable for opposing perimeter players while also operating as a key cog in the machine of the Cavaliers' team defense and being serviceable enough offensively to knock down his open three-point attempts. Lonzo is in an excellent position to succeed here.

And again, if we're talking a best-case scenario here, Ball could potentially be the piece that helps turn Cleveland from a fantastic regular season team that won 64 games into a team that's also positioned to go much deeper into the postseason. The guys that help win games in the playoffs aren't always the Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley types. You also need versatile role players, and Lonzo is certainly that.

The Cavs are in a position to take the otherworldly success they achieved from October to April last season and begin to translate it to achievement in April, May and June as well. And if he reaches what he's capable of, Lonzo Ball could absolutely contribute toward that happening.