Cavaliers star is almost trade eligible. Should Cleveland make a deadline move?

Just a few months after this summer seemed to be the end of the Cleveland Cavaliers' core four era, it's now hard to imagine the quartet of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen being in any jersey other than the wine and gold.

The Cavs opened the season with a franchise-best 15-game win streak behind new head coach Kenny Atkinson. Cleveland's new-look offense leads the NBA while maintaining a top-10 defense. With the regular season more than halfway through, the Cavaliers are in the best position for a deep playoff run since adding Mitchell. Cohesion and team chemistry has kept this Cavaliers squad lively and selfless, making the extra pass on the perimeter for the open shot.

Nonetheless, the Cavaliers could shake things up at the deadline as a beloved Cleveland star becomes trade-eligible. Big man Jarrett Allen signed a multi-year maximum extension during the offseason, which left him untradeable until February 2, four days before the deadline. The Cavs intentionally signed Allen to an extension with time to work out a trade by the deadline if it was the right choice. It is easy to argue against a deal, but given Cleveland's desire to keep him available by the buzzer, it's a necessary conversation.

This season, Cleveland's starting center has averaged 14.1 points and 10 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game. He has been one of the most efficient scorers in the league, reaching a 70.9 effective field goal percentage with intelligent shot selection. Given his offensive production and defensive value, Cleveland has little reason to trade him. But, what reasons could they have?

Reasons to trade Jarrett Allen

Cleveland's dominant first half of the regular season has awarded them a sizable lead over the Boston Celtics, but the Cavs have seen themselves fall apart time and time again in the playoffs to teams filled with big, athletic wings. For what it's worth, Allen was much improved in the 2024 playoffs than he was in the horrific 2023 run.

Still, if the Cavaliers feel pressure to add more star power on the wing, Allen is the most obvious trade piece. His frontcourt counterpart Mobley has emerged as a true star-level big, making the possibility that Evan takes over as the lone big man more likely than ever before.

Once Allen's extension kicks in, Cleveland will have all four core players on max deals. If the Cavs feel any hesitation in the future of the current construction, making a move early before Allen is owed roughly $30 million in a season could be the best option. Given Cleveland's rising cap sheet, making a move to lower it and improve wing depth might entice the Cavs front office. Recent reports suggest the Cavaliers are exploring trades centered around Caris LeVert to add financial flexibility under the luxury tax, but Allen could become the better trade candidate for long-term relief.

Trading Allen is only a viable move if the Cavaliers find an affordable alternative who can bolster their wing prowess and give Mobley more room to operate as the five. Should, then, the Cavaliers put Allen on the market?

Should the Cavaliers deal The 'Fro?

Cleveland's name has circled numerous trade rumors, but none have included Allen. The reason he has been absent from the rumor mill is simple - he's exactly who the Cavaliers need right now.

Allen is a no-nonsense star, willingly taking a backseat to his three star teammates in order to win. With a 15.9-percent usage rate, Allen's offensive role is the smallest it has been since joining the Cavaliers in 2021. He can often appear to be the forgotten star in Cleveland, looked over for All-Star honors and end-of-season All-NBA or All-Defensive team discussions. Yet none of that seems to bother Allen.

There may be no squad more connected and team-first than the Cavaliers this year. Mitchell has taken a smaller role to give Mobley and Garland more opportunities. Atkinson has installed a win-by-committee offense, reminiscent of Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors style. When anybody on the court is confident in their abilities to beat you, then that team becomes terrifying all 48 mintues.

Despite his unassuming demeanor, Allen is the glue that holds this system together. His constant presence in the paint forces teams to adhere to Cleveland's wishes. Box score numbers do not begin to describe Allen's impact that made him worthy of a maximum extension.

The prospect of an All-Star forward might be enticing, but it would be quickly regretted by the Cleveland Cavaliers to deal Jarrett Allen. The man responsible for the confusing yet apt term "ethical basketball" needs to stick around for a while. Atkinson has unlocked the potential for the two-big lineup, a decision that has begun to be replicated across the league as the big man resurgence takes place.

Allen is not a trade candidate. He is the most underrecognized star in the NBA.