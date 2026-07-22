Cavaliers must spare Max Strus from being a Jonathan Kuminga casualty

Though their primary focus is reuniting with LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers are remaining in the Jonathan Kuminga sweepstakes. In doing so, the Cavaliers appear to be exploring options to clear the necessary space to make a competitive offer for Kuminga if James signs elsewhere.

Unfortunately for Max Strus, that reportedly means that he could be traded to create such an opportunity. If it's for Kuminga rather than James, however, Cleveland shouldn't trade Strus.

Strus has an expiring $16,660,836 salary that could prove easy to move to a team that needs his talents, future financial relief, or a combination of those two appealing factors. That may very well be why he could be traded if the Cavaliers pursue Kuminga.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cavaliers are keeping an eye on Kuminga as a free agency target. In doing so, Strus and Dennis Schröder have been mentioned as trade candidates.

"Furthermore, while LeBron James remains atop their wish list, the Cavaliers have continued to keep tabs on Kuminga consistently. Amid Cleveland’s pursuit of both players, Max Strus and Dennis Schroder have come up as potential trade candidates."

Though it's understandable for the Cavaliers to be weighing their options on the Kuminga front, trading Strus shouldn't be one of them.

Max Strus shouldn't be traded to sign Jonathan Kuminga

Strus had a difficult 2025-26 season, as he played in just 12 games after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot. He bounced back rather quickly, however, as he emerged as one of Cleveland's most reliable reserves during the playoffs.

Strus appeared in all 18 of the Cavaliers' postseason games, averaging 26.7 minutes per contest and providing two-way value as Cleveland reached the Conference Finals for the first time since 2018.

There's admittedly logic behind trading him after an injury-plagued season, particularly when he has an expiring contract. Cleveland could clear space to sign Kuminga to a multi-year deal and ultimately benefit from having a player on the books for multiple seasons rather than facing the risk of losing a key contributor to unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Kuminga has question marks of his own, however, as an inefficient shooter and defender, which makes parting with a proven two-way wing for an uncertain fit an irrational move.

Trading Schröder may prove more difficult, as he has two guaranteed seasons remaining on his contract. Strus being easier to move doesn't mean that doing so is a good decision, however, as the Cavaliers don't yet know if players such as Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Jaylon Tyson are ready to usurp him—let alone if Kuminga can be who they need him to be.

It's easy to justify moving mountains to sign James, but parting with Strus to bring Kuminga aboard would be a tough pill to swallow.