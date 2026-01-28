Cavaliers should think twice before chasing a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Everybody in the NBA is keeping their eyes on the Milwaukee Bucks right now. The buzz surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting impossible to ignore, and most teams would love to make a run at the former MVP.

Joining NBA Today on the Bucks listening to aggressive trade offers on Giannis Antetokounmpo just over one week before the deadline: pic.twitter.com/3LJod4YQdL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

That includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team that's been looking for a true superstar ever since LeBron James walked away. Donovan Mitchell might be the face of the franchise and a very good player, but his lack of postseason success has cast doubts about his status as a top-tier player.

Then again, even if the Cavs could make a run at Giannis and probably outbid most teams, that doesn't necessarily mean they should do it. With that in mind, let's discuss why Koby Altman should want no part of Giannis' sweepstakes.

Cleveland Cavaliers need to steer clear of Giannis Antetokounmpo

For starters, any trade for Giannis would definitely have to include Evan Mobley as a centerpiece. That should be a deal-breaker in Cleveland.

Granted, Mobley's development has seemingly stalled. He may never turn out to be the two-way superstar he looked like at USC, but he's still the most impactful player on the team and one of the five best defensive players in the league. He's also seven years younger.

Giannis is a great player, but it looks like Father Time is starting to catch up with him. He's had to endure beating after beating, and his heavy usage has finally taken a toll on his body. He's only played 70+ games in a season once in the past six years, and he's currently out with another multi-week injury.

Soft-tissue injuries tend to linger, and that's only going to get worse over time. His calf injuries have raised alarms about potential ACL damage. He's avoided a serious injury, but who's to say that won't become a perennial issue?

More than that, Giannis has never been known for his basketball IQ or his bag. He never needed to develop a consistent jump shot or a set of moves because he was often the biggest, strongest, fastest, and most athletic player on the court.

He could simply overpower his way to the rim. But what happens once the athleticism starts to fade? Other stars adapted and expanded their range and their game, but Giannis has shown no signs of that.

Last but not least, this team should've learned its lesson with LeBron James. They shouldn't want anything to do with another high-maintenance superstar who's going to throw tantrums or take passive-aggressive shots at his teammates, coaches, or the front office.

Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the league and a future Hall of Famer, but he's not someone who can single-handedly lead a team to the top right now. With all the Cavs would have to give up to get him, his situation would pretty much be the same as it's in Wisconsin now: He'd be stuck on a small-market team with good-not-great role players and no legitimate shot at a ring.