Some reunions are better left in the past. But after watching the reception Kyrie Irving received during his latest visit to Cleveland, it's hard not to wonder whether the Cavaliers should consider bringing their former championship hero home.

The love was certainly still there when Irving returned to Rocket Arena on November 14 for Cleveland's celebration of the 10th anniversary of its 2016 championship. Fans showered him with applause, and a tribute to his legendary Game 7 three-pointer against Golden State brought the crowd to its feet.

Irving was clearly moved by the reception, thanking Cleveland fans for "sticking it through with me as I was a young person."

And considering everything that happened between Irving's championship-winning shot and his eventual departure in 2017, that moment felt like a pretty significant reconciliation.

But here's a thought that might make Cavaliers fans even more emotional. What if Cleveland actually brought him back?

Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell could give Cleveland a dangerous backcourt

There's something incredibly appealing about the thought of Irving lining up alongside Donovan Mitchell. We're talking about two of the most gifted offensive guards of their respective generations, both capable of creating their own shots, breaking down defenses and taking over games when the moment demands it.

And Irving has already demonstrated that he doesn't need to be the undisputed face of a franchise to thrive. He was the perfect offensive partner for LeBron James during Cleveland's championship years, famously delivering the shot that helped seal the Cavaliers' historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Warriors.

Years later, he proved his value as a second star again alongside Luka Doncic, helping Dallas reach the 2024 NBA Finals before falling to Boston. Now imagine that same offensive brilliance complementing Mitchell.

With James Harden struggling to find consistency lately, Cleveland would have to consider whether replacing him with Irving represents an upgrade. Harden remains an excellent facilitator, but Irving offers a different level of shot creation and scoring versatility.

And if the Cavaliers could get out from under Harden's contract while acquiring a player with Irving's offensive ceiling, that would be awfully difficult to dismiss.

Cavaliers would have to sacrifice something significant to land Kyrie Irving

Of course, there's a reason this isn't as simple as calling Dallas and asking for Cleveland's favorite former point guard back. Irving is 34 and coming off a serious knee injury. While his 34-point performance against the Cavaliers on November 14 was an encouraging reminder of his scoring ability, durability remains a legitimate concern.

There's also the matter of what Dallas would actually demand in return. A straight Harden-for-Irving swap seems unlikely to convince the Mavericks, especially considering their reported reluctance to entertain Irving trade offers. Cleveland might have to include one of its starting big men to make the deal appealing.

Evan Mobley would be an awfully steep price, and frankly, that should probably end the conversation. Trading a younger cornerstone with his defensive potential for an aging guard recovering from a major injury would be a massive gamble. Jarrett Allen, however, is a different discussion.

Allen remains a valuable interior presence, but if including him alongside Harden could somehow persuade Dallas to part with Irving, Cleveland would at least have to explore the possibility.

The Cavaliers would still need to address the hole Allen's departure would create in their frontcourt, and the financial logistics would have to work under the NBA's trade rules. But championship windows don't stay open forever, either.

A Kyrie Irving reunion might be worth the gamble

Nobody should pretend bringing Irving back would guarantee Cleveland another championship. His health, age and the potential cost of acquiring him all deserve serious consideration. But this isn't some sentimental reunion involving a former star who has nothing left to offer.

Irving can still play, and his ability to thrive alongside another elite scorer makes him an intriguing fit with Mitchell. Cleveland already knows what it feels like to win a championship with Irving. The city reminded him of that just days ago, and he made it clear the feeling was mutual.

If the Cavaliers can make the numbers work without sacrificing too much of their future, bringing Kyrie Irving home might be one reunion worth making.