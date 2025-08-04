Cavaliers fans must temper Lonzo Ball expectations

Plenty of Cleveland Cavaliers fans were excited when the team traded for Lonzo Ball last month from the Chicago Bulls. But given Ball's lack of time away from the court in recent months and years, it's right for the fanbase to think about tempering their expectations just a bit.

The Cavaliers were wise to take a calculated gamble on Ball. He brings a level of intelligence, floor vision, and perimeter defense that has long been valuable across multiple systems. But this version of Lonzo Ball is still in the early stages of returning to who he once was.

Since January 2022, he has played in only 35 NBA games, all this past season. While his personal workouts and individual skill development continued during his time away, there is no true substitute for NBA-level conditioning and rhythm.

Despite staying in good shape during his recovery from injuries, Ball didn't look exactly like the athlete we saw before this past season. That's because he's simply going to need a bit more games against top competition under his belt before that fast-twitch athleticism fully returns.

Lonzo Ball will take some time to get back to form

The instincts and IQ are still there. But physically, it will take some time before he looks comfortable handling a full nightly workload again. When you're away from the game that long, it doesn't matter how much you lift weights or how much you run drills and play pick-up with your trainers. Not playing against NBA athletes in a game setting after doing it on a nightly basis for years is going to change some things.

For Cleveland, that means Ball should not be expected to carry the second unit right away or serve as the primary table-setter every night. The Cavs still have plenty of other ball-handlers to shoulder the load while Ball eases back in.

The hope is that by the second half of the season, Lonzo looks like a true difference-maker, especially on the defensive end where his anticipation and communication have always stood out. But for now, managing the expectations around his availability and impact will be important for both the team and its fans.

The Cavaliers remain in a unique position in the Eastern Conference. The front office clearly believes the current core is capable of breaking through in the postseason, especially given the weakened competition. If Ball eventually becomes the piece that unlocks their tempo and perimeter defense, then the acquisition will prove to be one of the more underrated moves of the offseason.

But that outcome will take time to materialize. Cleveland just has to be patient, and so do the fans. Lonzo Ball still has something left to give. The Cavs simply need to be wise in how they let him show it.