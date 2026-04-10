Cavaliers' secret postseason weapon has already gotten a huge James Harden boost

Everyone knew that Max Strus returning to the Cavaliers lineup would give the team a boost. He's always been a productive player when healthy and does more than just stretch the floor. But we may have underestimated the impact that James Harden would have on Strus's game. You can't surround Harden with too many movement shooters, and we're seeing that actualize. So far, the combination has been elite.

In his 10 games this year, Strus is shooting 46% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers while making 2.9 of them per game (the most in the league). That's a product of Strus's shooting ability, of course, but it's also a product of his new teammate. James Harden has been exactly what the Cavaliers needed him to, and when he and Strus are on the court together, the Cavs have a plus-10.9 net rating and an offesnsive rating of 120.

You may think the Cavs — a team filled with capable shooters — would already be near the top of the league in C&S makes, but that hasn't been the case. For the year, the Cavs are No. 14 in 3s made off the catch. Strus is trying to raise that number by himself, apparently, by being the most profilic catch-and-shoot weapon in the league.

It's not just Harden making this happen, either. Strus has gotten passes from Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, Evan Mobley, and others. His teammates know exactly how to find him, and Strus makes their job easy by constantly moving and staying a step ahead of defenders.

Max Strus will need to keep hot shooting streak going in playoffs

Maybe it's silly to call Strus a "secret weapon" for the Cavs in the playoffs this year, as he's had some breakout playoff performances in the postseason before, mostly during his time with the Miami Heat.

But with the Boston Celtics looming as a threat in the East, and the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets both turning into offensive juggernauts when we weren't looking, the Cavs will still need a full team effort to win multiple playoff series, and Strus is a bigger part of that effort than a lot of folks realize.

Returning from injury and suddenly having James Harden feed you wide-open three-pointers must be a thrilling experience for an NBA player. Strus not needing any time to readjust is a great sign too, and if he can keep this fire going into the postseason, the Cavaliers might finally get their Max Strus Playoff Explosion they hoped for when they signed him a few years ago.