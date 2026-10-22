Cavaliers' road to the NBA Finals just got a lot more dangerous

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't played a regular-season game yet, but the Eastern Conference has already delivered a warning. We already know the hype surrounding LeBron going to the Sixers, but people kind of forgot about Kawhi going back to Toronto and Giannis and Bam teaming up. Even though some people wrote the Knicks' championship off as a fluke, Big Body Brunson and KAT are still very much a problem.

If those offseason developments weren't intimidating enough, the first two nights of basketball offered a glimpse of what's ahead. Philadelphia beat New York, Toronto dismantled Chicago, and Detroit stunned Boston.

Are we still calling it the "Leastern Conference"?

LeBron and Kawhi have made an already dangerous East even more intimidating

Philadelphia wasted little time making an impression, defeating the defending champion Knicks 106-100 at Madison Square Garden. Tyrese Maxey scored 28 points, while Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

It's early, but the chatter has been loud about there only being one ball in Philly, and the Cavs having some time to figure it out before the Sixers become a lesser version of the 2016 Warriors in terms of contending. Maybe most concerning for Cleveland was that Philadelphia won without needing dominant offensive performances from James or Embiid.

Cleveland gets its first look at this revamped Philadelphia team Thursday night. Considering the 76ers' potential to improve throughout the season, this matchup could provide an early indication of how the Cavaliers measure up.

Toronto presents an equally troubling challenge. Leonard returned to the Raptors and immediately helped deliver a 135-92 demolition of Chicago, scoring 23 points alongside Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. Granted, Chicago won just 31 games last season. One blowout doesn't establish Toronto as a championship favorite.

But the Raptors pushed Cleveland to seven games in last season's playoffs before adding a two-time Finals MVP. That alone should make the Cavaliers uncomfortable.

Giannis gives Cleveland another superstar-sized problem in Miami

Miami's season opener wasn't pretty. The Heat suffered a 131-106 defeat against Minnesota, with Anthony Edwards exploding for 45 points. Yet Giannis looked every bit like the superstar Miami acquired. He scored 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting, including 21 in the first half, before eventually fouling out.

The Heat clearly have problems to address, particularly their perimeter defense and rebounding. Minnesota dominated the glass, exposing weaknesses that could undermine Miami's ambitions if they persist. Still, dismissing Erik Spoelstra's team after one loss would be foolish.

Giannis and Bam Adebayo give Miami an imposing defensive frontcourt and two players capable of making life miserable around the basket. Their combination of strength, mobility and defensive instincts creates another difficult potential playoff matchup.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen give Cleveland legitimate answers inside, but defending Giannis across seven games is an entirely different proposition. Miami might need time to figure things out, but Cleveland should hope that process takes as long as possible.

Detroit and Boston proved the competition won't stop with the obvious favorites

Detroit delivered perhaps the most impressive comeback of opening night, erasing a 22-point deficit to defeat Boston 121-113. Cade Cunningham recorded 22 points and 8 assists, while Jalen Duren added 22 points and 9 rebounds. A remarkable 23-0 scoring run helped the Pistons complete their comeback.

That resilience matters, as Detroit has a developing young core that increasingly looks capable of competing with established contenders. Boston, meanwhile, lost despite an outstanding debut from Paul George. The veteran scored 38 points after arriving in the trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia.

Jayson Tatum struggled, finishing with 13 points on 6-of-23 shooting. If George continues producing while Tatum returns to his usual form, the Celtics will remain dangerous. The rest of the conference isn't standing still, either.

Atlanta defeated Orlando 132-125 behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 31 points, overcoming a 35-point, 10-assist performance from Paolo Banchero. Indiana edged New Orleans 123-120, while Washington upset Milwaukee 128-116.

Not every team mentioned belongs in the championship conversation. But their competitiveness reinforces how difficult the regular-season schedule could become.

Cleveland can't afford to coast through a conference this competitive

The Cavaliers have enough talent to compete with anyone. Donovan Mitchell remains an elite scorer, James Harden provides experienced playmaking, and Mobley and Allen anchor a formidable frontcourt. But Cleveland's own playoff history should eliminate any temptation to assume talent guarantees postseason success.

Every unnecessary regular-season loss could affect playoff positioning in a conference where several teams have legitimate ambitions. Home-court advantage might ultimately determine whether Cleveland faces a manageable route or another exhausting postseason gauntlet. That means defensive intensity cannot come and go. Mitchell and Harden must establish dependable offensive chemistry, while Cleveland's reserves need to provide consistent production.

The Cavaliers also have to make the most of their potential advantages rather than assuming their stars will rescue them whenever games become uncomfortable. Cleveland's championship hopes remain legitimate, but the margin for complacency has narrowed considerably.

The Cavaliers can absolutely compete for the conference crown. But after watching the East's opening two nights, one thing should already be obvious.

Nobody is going to hand it to them.