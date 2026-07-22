Cavaliers' reported trade stance could cost them LeBron James in free agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain one of the favorites to land LeBron James in free agency. Still, a reported reluctance by the Cavaliers to pursue one of his closest former teammates could ultimately derail the possibility of a storybook homecoming.

According to Dallas Hoops Journal's Ashish Mathur, Cleveland and the Golden State Warriors have shown little interest in acquiring Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis. This move has reportedly shifted momentum toward the Miami Heat in the James sweepstakes.

The report suggests Klutch Sports hoped moving Davis to a contender such as Cleveland would pave the way for James to follow. Instead, the Cavaliers' unwillingness to meet Washington's asking price or commit a lucrative extension to the 33-year-old forward may have opened the door for Miami.

"Klutch is trying to get AD to Cleveland or Golden State," Mathur wrote. "Neither team wants to do it. Miami is the frontrunner now. Giannis and Bam have been in LeBron's ear nonstop."

For Cavaliers fans dreaming of a third chapter in James' Cleveland career, the report represents one of the strongest indications yet that the franchise's pursuit may come down to more than convincing the NBA's all-time leading scorer to return home. However, it may also require sacrificing part of the future.

Would the Cavaliers break up their core for Anthony Davis?

One proposed framework floated around league circles centered on Cleveland sending reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley to Washington in exchange for Davis, along with the return of future first-round draft capital.

On paper, the basketball fit is obvious.

Davis remains one of the NBA's premier two-way big men when healthy. Last season, before being traded to Washington, he averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals while showcasing the versatile offensive game and elite rim protection that helped him win a championship alongside James with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Adding Davis alongside Donovan Mitchell would immediately strengthen Cleveland's championship aspirations while giving James another trusted running mate if he chose the Cavaliers. However, the risks are equally significant.

Mobley, only 25 years old, continues to develop into one of the league's brightest young stars after averaging 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks last season. Trading away a franchise cornerstone entering his prime for an aging Davis, who has battled injuries throughout his career and has yet to suit up for Washington after suffering a hand injury, would represent an enormous gamble and one that Cleveland isn't reportedly willing to make.

No rush for LeBron James to make a decision

The Cavaliers' patience may ultimately preserve their long-term championship window, but it could also cost them perhaps the greatest player in franchise history. Meanwhile, James' free agency continues with no clear timetable for a decision.

His longtime agent, Rich Paul, reiterated this week that there is no deadline and no team needs to continue recruiting.

"We're not going to be rushed," Paul said on the "Game Over" podcast with Max Kellerman. "It's his choice to make."

Paul added that interested teams have repeatedly checked in to ask whether they should do more to sway James.

"My answer is, 'No,'" Paul said. "'We understand it. It's clear. All the messages have been sent.'"

Reports continue to identify Cleveland, Miami, and Philadelphia as James' leading Eastern Conference options, while Marc Stein recently called the Cavaliers "the scenario to beat."

Whether Cleveland ultimately remains there could depend on whether its front office prioritizes protecting a roster built around Mobley or satisfying the roster vision that could bring James back for one final championship chase.

However, for now, the Cavaliers appear unwilling to mortgage their future, even if it means watching their best chance at a James reunion slip away.