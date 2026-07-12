LeBron James might bring a beloved Cavaliers player with him to Cleveland

Despite losing three free agents so far this offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers' has been anything but quiet with constant rumors of a potential LeBron James keeping the Cavs at the forefront of headlines.

Other hopeful LeBron destinations like the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors are pitching LeBron to join a franchise that hardly reached the postseason last season. The Heat have made the largest splash of the summer thus far by adding Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Miami cannot offer a proven contender that Cleveland can. The Warriors are stuck in a rut, looking more and more like a red herring to secure Anthony Davis a long-term extension with the Washington Wizards to end Warriors trade rumors.

The Cavaliers can provide a roster that just reached the Eastern Conference Finals and an All-NBA talent in the midst of his prime with Donovan Mitchell. The defensive tandem of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen give James an ideal frontcourt to play alongside, leaning on their defense to cover for his age and fleeting defensive prowess.

While other landing spots are chasing blockbuster moves to attract LeBron, the Cavaliers have the homecoming storyline and ready-made roster for him. Rather than trading depth for star power, Cleveland is seeking veteran leaders and role players to complement the star core. James' reunion could spur a plethora of proven veterans ready to win, including a fan favorite from a bygone era.

Kevin Love might be LeBron's "Plus One" for a Cleveland reunion tour

Like an episode of Phineas and Ferb, Cleveland might be getting the band back together (sans Kyrie Irving). Cavaliers legend and likely future Hall of Famer Kevin Love might be along for the ride with wherever James chooses to end his NBA career. According to Jake Fischer during a recent livestream with Bleacher Report, the insider "wouldn't be surprised" if Love is considered a plus-one for a team to acquire LeBron.

While Love wouldn't be a game-changing addition for the Cavaliers, the 37-year-old forward finished his last season with the Utah Jazz averaging 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 37.3 percent on three-pointers. He might not be the same All-Star player he was during his prime, but he is nonetheless a solid end-of-rotation selection for any team.

If Love is a tie-in with LeBron, his inclusion may only lean more heavily into Cleveland as the eventual landing spot. The Cavaliers have maintained good relations with Love since his 2022-23 departure, offering a warm welcome whenever he has returned to Rocket Arena. If Love wants to finish his career with James, doing so on the Cavs is the best possible destination.

In 2023, the Cavaliers announced their intention to retire Love's number zero jersey following his retirement, a sentiment to commemorate his nine-year tenure with the organization. During Love's time in Cleveland, he selflessly demoted himself from the first option during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves to a third option in the big three of James, Irving and himself. That sacrifice culminated in the 2016 NBA Finals victory.

Returning to the Cavs would give Love and James a heartwarming conclusion to two of the greatest Cavaliers in franchise history, both of whom will see their jerseys hung in the rafters alongside one another. Even if Love won't give the Cavaliers a hyper-athletic backup forward, he would be a trustworthy locker room leader and a solid third string reserve who can grab rebounds and knock down a needed three.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the storybook ending both James and Love could desire next season, and a homecoming would also offer both players a final chance to win a championship on one of the league's final four teams off the 2026 Playoffs.