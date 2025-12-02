Cavaliers' regret in drafting Emoni Bates grows as passed-on picks thrive elsewhere

Missing on a second-round flier for a once highly-touted high school talent would not normally sting as much as it does for the Cleveland Cavaliers and their selection of Emoni Bates. However, the circumstances necessitate some serious regret here.

The Cavaliers drafted Bates with the 49th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. That is a selection that comes with low expectations. Even so, there was a quiet excitement that hoped the former Cavs forward would eventually figure the NBA out, to some capacity, after once being a five-star recruit before joining Memphis for his freshman season in the NCAA.

Even a good developmental franchise like the Cavaliers could not tap into that potential. Bates was tossed to the curb during the 2025 offseason, and is now trying to play his way back to the NBA level via the G League.

Meanwhile, there were three strong contributors that got selected after him in the 2023 NBA Draft. Toumani Camara stands taller than the other two, but even Jaylen Clark and Trayce Jackson-Davis represented regrettable draft misses from the Cavaliers' summer during that offseason.

Toumani Camara has already secured a long-term future in the NBA

Camara carved out a spot in the rotation for the Portland Trail Blazers immediately upon his arrival. The two-way forward got 24.8 minutes per game during his rookie season, appearing in 70 games, and starting 49 of those contests.

It became clearly that Portland found themselves a real diamond in the rough. Camara's ability on the defensive end fit perfectly with the identity which the Blazers were attempting to cultivate for their young team.

His sophomore season only solidified his role with the franchise. Camara averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in 78 games played, each of which were starts. The shooting splits were clean at 46-38-73. However, his prowess remained on the other end, earning All-Defensive Second Team honors.

All of that made it easy for the Blazers to justify ensuring his future with the franchise long-term. Camara inked a four-year, $81 million deal to remain in Portland through the 2029-30 season.

Checking in on the other two, Clark has found a spot for himself off the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 14.8 minutes per game. Jackson-Davis has similarly been a contributor for the Golden State Warriors when called upon, even finding time among the starters through his career.

Any one of the three would have been a stronger choice than Bates, who is struggling to find his footing in the NBA. Amid an injury-riddled campaign in Cleveland, having even more depth would not have hurt them in the slightest.