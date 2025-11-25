Former Cavs forward is balling out in the G League after leaving them

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Emoni Bates has been balling out in the G League this season, and he could end up making the Cavs wish they kept him around. Though he never panned out in Cleveland, Bates is still a very talented young basketball player, and he’s proving that in the G League this season.

Bates spent two years with the Cavs, on two-way contracts during both of them. He appeared in 15 games with the big club during his rookie season, but just 10 in his second year (the 2024-25 campaign). In September, he inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, paving the way for him to join their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Now, he’s balling out with them.

Emoni Bates is balling out in the G League

It’s only been a few games, and Bates has only made a couple of appearances, but he’s playing great for the Blue Coats in the G League. He could end up being a star for the.

Bates has only appeared in two games for the Sixers’ G League squad, but he’s played a whopping 33.9 minutes per contest in those two appearances, and his stats are impressive.

In the two games, Bates has averaged 28.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.0 steals. He’s shot 50.0% from the floor and 43.3% from deep, but his volume is what’s most telling.

Bates’ 43.3% from deep range has come on 15.0 attempts per contest, which means he is shooting a ridiculous 13-of-30 from three-point range through his first two G League games this season.

That’s an insane percentage on that volume, especially for a guy who is listed at 6-foot-10. If he can keep that up, or even close to it, he has a good chance of earning an NBA contract at some point.

Bates is still just 21 years old, so there is plenty of time for him to figure things out at the professional level. He was a high school superstar, heralded as the next LeBron James, but things didn’t pan out that way.

Now, he’s fighting for his NBA life in the G League after only two two-way contracts with the Cavs. But based on the (very) early returns from this year’s G League season, Bates is on the right track.

And if he keeps this up, the Cavs could be left wishing they held on to him for a little bit longer.