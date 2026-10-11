The Cavaliers paid Donovan Mitchell like a champion, but he hasn't delivered like one…yet

The Cleveland Cavaliers just handed Donovan Mitchell $273 million to be their franchise cornerstone. That's championship-level money for a player who has yet to reach the NBA Finals.

And after nine seasons, it's fair to wonder whether he ever will.

Mitchell is unquestionably a superstar. But there's a difference between being talented enough to win a championship and proving you can lead a team to one. Cleveland is betting an enormous amount of money that Mitchell can eventually do both.

Donovan Mitchell's playoff history raises uncomfortable questions

Mitchell's postseason frustrations didn't begin in Cleveland.

During five seasons with the Utah Jazz, he never advanced beyond the Western Conference semifinals. Houston eliminated Utah in consecutive postseasons, Denver overcame a 3-1 deficit in 2020, and the Clippers erased a 2-0 series deficit in 2021.

The Jazz then suffered another first-round exit against Dallas in 2022. That's a troubling résumé for someone expected to lead a championship contender. Of course, Mitchell wasn't solely responsible. Utah had defensive limitations, questionable matchups, and supporting players who struggled when the pressure intensified.

At the end of the day, though, the sentiment is still, “What have you done for me lately?” Franchise players are ultimately judged by how far they take their teams. Cleveland hasn't exactly rewritten that narrative.

The Cavaliers fell to New York in 2023, Boston in 2024, and Indiana in 2025. Their 2026 Eastern Conference Finals appearance represented progress, but another Knicks series ended in a humiliating sweep.

Nine seasons. Two franchises. Zero Finals appearances.

At some point, it's reasonable to ask whether Mitchell's extraordinary scoring translates into the playmaking, decision-making, and leadership required to win four playoff series. Against New York, he averaged 27.3 points but only 2.3 assists per game while committing 14 turnovers across four contests. Those numbers suggest there's still room for growth.



Cleveland has plenty of reasons to keep believing

Here's where the conversation gets interesting. Mitchell hasn't spent nine seasons disappearing when the lights get brighter. Quite the opposite.

Maybe that's what makes Cleveland's situation so frustrating. We've already seen what Mitchell is capable of when he's at his best. There's a reason the Cavaliers need prime Donovan Mitchell back more than anything else. The question is whether that version of Mitchell can consistently carry Cleveland when the stakes are highest.

He averaged 36.3 points during the 2020 playoffs, including a spectacular 57-point performance against Denver. A year later, he averaged another 32.3 points. Through 81 career postseason games, Mitchell has averaged 27.8 points, placing him among the most prolific playoff scorers in NBA history.

And who could forget his 39-point second half against Detroit in 2026? That performance tied the NBA playoff record for points in a half. His regular-season credentials are equally impressive.

Mitchell is a seven-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection. Last season, he averaged 27.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds. Those aren't the numbers of someone masquerading as a franchise player. They're the numbers of someone who has earned the opportunity to finish what he started.

With James Harden alongside him, Mitchell also has an experienced playmaker who can ease his offensive burden. We sort of thought that was the missing ingredient, but is it?

Cleveland didn't pay Mitchell $273 million because he's already won a championship. It paid him because the organization believes he's capable of delivering one.

His championship résumé remains incomplete. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, that doesn't mean his best chapter has already been written.