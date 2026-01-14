Cavaliers are overthinking the obvious move to get back atop the East

22-19 midway through the 2025-26 regular season is not where the Cleveland Cavaliers envisioned themselves. With the team creeping much closer towards a clean bill of health, their problems have not magically disappeared either. In fact, other issues have overtaken injuries as the main concern.

The Cavaliers' effort levels have been highly questionable. It's not the whole of the team, but those issues are stemming from some of the main figures on the roster. That is as concerning of a problem as a contedning team can have. So, how does Cleveland fix their current formula?

Most indicators have suggested the Cavaliers are going to see this version of the team through to the end. If that is the case, the current deployment of the personnel remains an oddity. Kenny Atkinson has tried a ton of different starting lineups without settling on the one that would actually make the most sense for Cleveland. That would be the core four and Jaylon Tyson.

De'Andre Hunter got his shot at securing a starting spot and failed. Sam Merrill has recently been elevated and the results have been underwhelming. Craig Porter Jr. even got his chance. All of this leaves onlookers puzzled as to why Tyson is not being extended that same opportunity.

Jaylon Tyson makes perfect sense as the fifth starter with the Cavaliers core four

Porter got his moment to start with the intent aimed at raising effort levels among the Cavaliers' premier guys. Would Tyson not be capable of doing that same thing, while also being a more seamless fit among the group?

The Cavs' second-year man certainly does not lack in terms of being a hard worker on the court. If the goal is to raise levels of competitiveness among the starters, Tyson should be a good bet to do so.

The former first-round pick also fits the call more naturally than most in terms of skill set and natural positional fit. Tyson can bring tough perimeter defense along with off-ball offense that should compliment the group well.

While the sample size has not been large, given the injuries that have plagued the Cavaliers all season, the five-man combination being theoretically connected has shown strong results in 2025-26 thus far. Tyson and the core four have shared 22 minutes together. They have a net rating of 52.7.

By contrast, the current starting lineup — featuring Merrill as the fifth man — has figures that are much worse. When the Cavs sharpshooter plays with Cleveland's core four, they have a net rating of -12.0 together in 49 minutes. Unsurprisingly, the defensive end is where they really struggle.

So, what gives?

Tyson stands out as the straightforward answer of who should be the last starter, if the Cavaliers are keeping this roster intact. The cream has to rise to the top eventually, right? Why hold off on making a decision that should be easy and justifiable?