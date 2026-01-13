Kenny Atkinson’s bizarre Cavaliers lineup doesn’t look so crazy anymore

The Cleveland Cavaliers' embarrassing 123-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday was easily one of their worst performances of the season. The funny part is you could predict this one coming from a mile away. Kenny Atkinson has been begging his team for effort all year. They came up short — again.

After getting beat up early, the Cavaliers pushed their way back into the game during the second quarter, outscoring the Jazz 40-20. The brief moment of hope was wasted and erased when Cleveland was outscored 69-50 in the second half.

Games like that one easily explain why Atkinson has been bold enough to try starting lineups like the one seen against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 8 with Craig Porter Jr. joining core four. The intent for that decision was clear as day to Brian Windhorst.

"The fact that Kenny Atkinson started that lineup tells me he doesn't have any idea who he can get effort from," Windhorst said during an episode of 5 Good Minutes With Windy.

Two games later, the sentiment from the ESPN analyst holds true. The Cavaliers' issues have never been just about injuries. Games like the one on Monday night only reaffirm that unfortunate fact for Cleveland.

Kenny Atkinson can’t keep coaching around the Cavaliers’ effort problem

The Jazz play like a young team with nothing to lose. Effort was never going to be a question mark with that group. That is why this loss felt so unbelievably easy to forecast.

The Cavaliers know they have talent. They play like a team that knows they have talent. For a team that wanted to be contenders in the 2025-26 season, those are the habits which make it incredibly difficult to truly put faith in them holding that status by the end of the campaign

Rebounding is an effort stat. The Cavaliers got crushed by the Jazz on the boards in Monday's game. Utah outrebounded Cleveland 50-30. It's almost unbelievable they only lost by 11 when all was said and done.

Dean Wade (left knee contusion) and Max Strus (Jones Fracture) both missed the matchup. Are those the guys who are going to completely fix the problem for the Cavs?

Wade and Strus are two of the more higher motor players for Cleveland. However, banking on two role players to fix an issue that stems from the top is not a comfortable though.

Atkinson has his work cut out for him with this group. Half of the season has officially been played for the Cavaliers. Time will quickly become a factor that is not working in their favor.