Cavaliers only path to making Giannis trade is one fans don’t want

It sure sounds like Giannis Antetokounmpo's days with the Milwaukee Bucks are numbered, but don't count on the Greek Freak landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs are in a financial and depth chart position wherein they'd have to offer either Donovan Mitchell or Evan Mobley in a deal for Giannis. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently explained this situation.

Cavs can't get Giannis without sacrificing Donovan Mitchell or Evan Mobley

Windhorst expressed doubts that a Darius Garland-Jarrett Allen package would "get it done" for Giannis during a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast.

While this would be among the best offers for Giannis in terms of present value, the Bucks are likely looking to turn Giannis into present and future value. This means young talent and/or first-round draft capital.

The Cavs aren't a good trade partner for Giannis in this regard, as they only have one tradable first-round pick.

There's also the fact that Cleveland wouldn't be able to aggregate players in a Giannis trade unless they get under the second apron, which they are currently around $20 million north of. This is an important detail for fans to consider, even those who are open to, say, trading Mobley in a multi-player package for Giannis.

Windhorst pivoted off of his Garland-Allen point by saying that Cleveland's only shot to entice Milwaukee would be to offer either Mitchell or Mobley.

Even if they were to dangle Mobley as a means to get Milwaukee's attention, however, the Cavs lack the draft picks to fatten a package, as aforementioned.

And to acquire the kind of draft capital that would be required in a Giannis deal, Cleveland would have to trade Mobley elsewhere. This all results in a catch-22 situation for the Cavs in terms of trading for Giannis.

It's all for the best. Or, at least, Cleveland fans can convince themselves that it is as a means to move forward with optimism.

After all, the blueprint for the Cavs should be to build around Mitchell and Mobley, rather than trading them. Does Cleveland need to find new homes for Garland and Allen this offseason? Probably.

But like Milwaukee, the Cavs should be focused on getting back young talent and/or draft capital in exchange for Garland and Allen. This would help Cleveland craft a sustainable roster featuring young depth pieces in addition to Jaylon Tyson, Craig Porter Jr., and Sam Merrill.

Giannis isn't coming, and that's okay.