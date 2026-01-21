This Cavaliers-Heat trade could be Cleveland's best Darius Garland exit plan

The Cleveland Cavaliers are widely believed to be keeping their core four intact through the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean big moves won’t be on the menu following the season.

If the Cavs change their minds before the deadline and decide to trade Darius Garland, the Miami Heat would be a logical trade partner. Given Miami’s recent interest in another scoring point guard, Ja Morant, there should reason for interest here as well.

In brainstorming potential Cavs-Heat deals sending Garland to Miami, the following exchange makes sense for both sides: Garland for Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson, and Terry Rozier’s expiring contract. However, there is one big question to consider about Rozier.

Cavs would benefit from this Darius Garland-Heat trade … if it’s possible

The 3-for-1 trade idea mentioned above works financially, but Rozier’s situation might present problems. Due to Terry's ongoing legal situation stemming from gambling accusations, the Heat require league permission to trade Rozier.

The Athletic's Joe Vardon wrote about this on Dec. 16: "If Miami wanted to use Rozier's contract as a trade chip, the team would first need to get the league's permission."

It’s a weird set of circumstances. The league office has, up until now, refused to discuss whether or not Rozier is eligible to be traded, asserting instead that if and when a trade involving Rozier is in place, it’ll review the deal and make a ruling.

Observers around the NBA expect that the league office would allow the Heat to trade Rozier, but nothing is certain. For now, let’s assume for this trade idea that the NBA would allow the sending of Rozier and his $26.6 million expiring deal to Cleveland.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. would be a perfect fit on the Cavs

We’ve already acknowledged why Miami might be interested in adding Garland, but what about the Cavs’ side of the deal? That’s where Jaquez comes into play.

When you take into account his contract situation — $3.9 million this year followed by a $5.9 million team option next season — Jaquez is one of the best young wing assets in the NBA. His two-way play, toughness, all-around skill set on offense, high IQ, and underrated athleticism are all ingredients that Erik Spoelstra loves, and Kenny Atkinson surely would, too.

For Cleveland, bringing in Jaquez to join forces with Jaylon Tyson would be absolutely perfect for the Cavs’ basketball and financial outlooks. Tyson is also on a cheap deal: $3.5 million this year, followed by a $3.7 million team option next season and a $5.6 million team option in 2027-28.

The idea of paying Jaquez and Tyson a combined $9.6 million next season should have Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman salivating. Now consider that De’Andre Hunter and Max Strus are set to earn a combined $42 million next season for Cleveland. Yuck.

Were Altman to pull off this trade for Jaquez, he’d feel all the more inclined to trade Hunter and/or Strus, thereby improving cap flexibility and making the Cavs a younger, better basketball team in the process.

Losing Garland would sting and mark the end of an era, but doing so in this trade with the Heat would activate a flurry of positive outcomes for Cleveland.