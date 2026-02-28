Cavaliers can only laugh as rivals continue to sleep on Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Jaylon Tyson has become one of the most underrated players in the NBA. A 3-and-D perimeter player who can operate outside of the confines of that distinction, Tyson has proven essential to the Cavaliers' success in 2025-26.

Despite the unavoidable quality that the second-year player has provided, rivals continue to overlook him as the key piece of the puzzle that he's become.

Tyson played just 9.6 minutes per game during his rookie season after being selected at No. 20 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. That number has surged to 27.6 in 2025-26, however, with the swingman even starting 37 of his 56 appearances. Despite that fact, his impact has effectively been glossed over.

According to Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, a Western Conference executive believes the Cavaliers have improved, but still thinks relying on Max Strus and Dean Wade for perimeter defense leaves them susceptible to pretender status.

"I'm more encouraged by this version of the Cavs than a month ago," the West executive said, "but they still have a glaring weakness on the perimeter defensively. If you're banking on Max Strus and Dean Wade to be your defenders, you're still dealing with the same problem: two guards, two bigs and defensive issues. But Harden is a big upgrade for this stretch run."

Though there are fair concerns expressed, it seems as though Tyson's value as a defensive player has been completely glossed over by suggesting that Cleveland is relying on Strus and Wade alone.

Jaylon Tyson gives Cavaliers wing defense rivals claim they lack

Tyson, 23, is currently averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.0 three-point field goals made per game on .503/.459/.766 shooting. That alone disproves the notion that the Cavaliers are still a team with, "Two guards, two bigs," and nothing else to show on offense.

Tyson's defensive quality is what seems to be most egregiously glossed over, however, as he's quietly provided flashes of brilliance on that end of the floor.

According to Basketball Index, Tyson ranks in the 92nd percentile in perimeter isolation defense. He's been just as prolific away from the ball, ranking in the 91st percentile in ball screen navigation and the 98th percentile in off-ball chaser defense.

Considering Tyson also ranks in the 89th percentile in matchup difficulty as a defender, his extraordinary success shouldn't be downplayed.

Tyson's time as an on-ball defender has seen him hold top-tier players in check. Tyrese Maxey has shot 4-of-14 against Tyson, while Cade Cunningham has gone 4-of-12, Jamal Murray has shot 1-of-7, Josh Giddey has gone 4-of-13, and Anthony Edwards has shot 4-of-10.

The postseason setting is a different animal, but the idea that the Cavaliers don't have a player who can guard top-tier perimeter players is disproven by Tyson's mere presence on the court.