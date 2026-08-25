Cavaliers need to make one clear decision to help with future trades

The Cleveland Cavaliers have done plenty of work this summer. Even after missing out on the LeBron James sweepstakes – as he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers – they still made sure to stay active. But even after everything the Cavaliers have done in an attempt to improve their roster, they should still keep their 15th roster spot open.

Right now, Cleveland only has 14 players on standard roster spots. That, plus their three two-way players, makes 17. But technically, they could choose to add a 15th player to the mix if they wanted to. Doing that would give them a bit more talent, but keeping it open would help them maintain some flexibility to improve the roster throughout the course of the season.

Rather than jumping the gun and trying to add more low-end talent right now, Cleveland should keep the spot open so they can have more wiggle room to work during trade-deadline season.

The Cavaliers should keep their 15th roster spot open

The Cavaliers’ activity was done very smartly. They didn’t want to make any rash decisions, and before they lost out on James, it looked as though they weren’t going to make any additions.

But that didn’t last long. Cleveland inked Mario Hezonja to a contract, stealing him away from the Real Madrid club he’s played at for the last few years.

Then, there’s Peyton Watson. The Cavs landed Watson in a five-team deal. It was a sign-and-trade in which they sent out Max Strus, who landed with the LA Clippers. Watson should be a good fit in Cleveland.

Lastly, the Cavs managed to bring back James Harden. They inked him to a three-year, $97 million contract, so he’ll be a part of the team moving forward.

Right now, it looks like the Cavaliers’ starting five heading into next year will be Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Watson, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. That’s a pretty good team, but it could still use some work.

That’s why maintaining some flexibility at the deadline will be important. If they can have enough room to make a big-swing deal at the deadline, they could be in a good place heading into the postseason.

What if they wanted to add more scoring? Perhaps they could take a swing at another scoring wing who can create a bit. What if they wanted more big-man depth behind Mobley and Allen to double down on double-big lineups?

Well, keeping their 15th roster spot open should be a good idea for the Cavaliers, as it will help them with trades at the deadline.