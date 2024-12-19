Cavaliers named potential landing spot for wing sharpshooting trade target

Cleveland Cavaliers trade rumors are perhaps the most mild in the NBA. Rather than targeting a blockbuster move, onlookers suggest rotational additions to improve Cleveland's overall depth and versatility.

With a 22-4 record, there is little the Cavs must do at the trade deadline, if anything at all. The Cavaliers hold onto the most valuable trade asset possible, patience, with no reasons to panic. At the quarter-season mark, Cleveland has every reason to celebrate and stick to what's working. Trade suggestions for the Cavaliers do not look to reinvent the wheel, however. Instead, a Cavs trade could bolster what is already in place.

With a shallow frontcourt and no reason not to chase more shooting, Bleacher Report's recent article suggested three players who can answer these needs for the Cavaliers. Written by Greg Swartz, B/R looked at every NBA franchise for three players that could be a realistic and beneficial trade target this season.

The article is updated and re-released throughout the year, often including some repeat names. Most recently, the Cavaliers had Larry Nance, Jr. named once again. Nance has been one of B/R's favorite players for the Cavs, suggesting a reunion for the Cleveland native and former Cavalier big man.

Alongside Nance, Jr., Swartz imagined the Cavaliers adding a veteran shooter to the roster, joining in on the potential fire sale taking place in the nation's capital.

Cavaliers could target Wizards wing in trade talks

The Cavaliers are the lead's best three-point shooting team, connecting on 39.9 percent of their attempts each game. Swartz believes the Cavs should lean into this, buying into another wing shooter to continue elevating Cleveland's perimeter presence. With the Washington Wizards already emerging as a seller, Swartz added Corey Kispert to the Cavaliers' list.

Since Swartz is just imagining players and teams he believe fit together, the article is in no way linking or reporting that the Cavs have made any calls to Washington. It is merely speculating how Kispert could impact winning in Cleveland. Swartz only offered half a sentence toward Kispert's role, noting the 25 year old's career 38.1 three-point percentage as reason for the suggestion.

Atop Kispert's deadly accuracy, he also provides greater volume than many of Cleveland's current wings. With 5.9 three-point attempts this year, Kispert provides a similar volume to Cleveland veteran Max Strus. Considering Strus' immediate impact last season, adding another high-volume shooter would hypothetically give the Cavaliers even more floor spacing.

The former Gonzaga wing would also give the Cavs a bit more size on the wing with a 6'7" frame. Though Kispert is taller, he cannot realistically play a combo forward role like Dean Wade and Georges Niang, moving over the four spot when needed. Still, bringing a bigger wing into the small forward depth chart is an intriguing opportunity.

Why the Cavaliers should avoid Kispert

While offensively Kispert is an obvious fit, his role is less obvious on the other end. In his fourth season, the Wizards wing has yet to produce an above-average defensive year. This season, Kispert has a -1.65 D-LEBRON rating by BBall Index, the second-worst of his career.

Though the Cavaliers have immense defensive talent in the frontcourt with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, trading for one-dimensional players only gives contending teams a flaw rivals can easily exploit in the postseason. Cleveland's current wing rotation of Isaac Okoro, Strus, Sam Merrill and Dean Wade all have some level of two-way production. Though Merrill can struggle defensively, he has shown a great mindset this season and has fought to stay in front of his assignment.

The Cavs' identity is built off defense. Despite leaning further into offense this season, Cleveland could not be on the top of the league without their defensive intensity. Both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are putting together relatively positive defensive seasons, both roughly average according the same D-LEBRON rating.

Cleveland has been linked to myriad of wings and trade targets this season, including 3-and-D veteran Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets. If the Cavaliers are going to make a deal this deadline for another wing player, targeting a bad defender would be a lateral, or backward, move. Cleveland's best chance to improve their shooting volume is waiting for Strus' return from injury. The already-present Cavs wing is a better overall player and provides just as much shooting as the best version of Kispert.

B/R's suggestion that the Cleveland Cavaliers target another good wing, especially a big wing, and a reliable backup center upgrade over Tristan Thompson is the right approach for this franchise. While a trade is not necessary, the Cavs are attempting to slay a titan with the Boston Celtics eyeing a back-to-back Finals run.